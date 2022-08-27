Dragon Ball skins are leaving the Fortnite store

Over time we have seen that Fortnite has had increasingly better collaborations and the one that is currently being carried out is one of the most important, since it is one with dragon ball. However, the skins of Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma will soon leave the in-game store, so take the opportunity to get them before it’s too late.

On August 16, the crossover between Fortnite x Dragon Ball began and that same day the skins of Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Bills arrived at the game store. In addition to the skins, we saw the arrival of some Dragon Ball cosmetics in the store, such as Master Roshi’s shell and staff, the flying cloud and the Saiyan space capsule.

Also: 6 features of Nissan e-power technology that explain how it works.

All Dragon Ball skins and cosmetics are leaving the Fortnite store next tuesday august 30, so we only have 3 days left to buy them before they disappear. Of course, there is also the possibility that the skins will return to the Fortnite store later, but it would be best not to risk it.

When Epic Games did a Fortnite crossover with Naruto we saw 8 sins coming to the game, so there is a chance we will see another 4 Dragon Ball characters in Fortnite later on. In addition, the Naruto skins later returned to the Fortnite store, so the same is expected to happen with those of Dragon Ball.

Remember that not all Dragon Ball cosmetics are in the Fortnite store, as Epic Games launched an event with themed missions that offer rewards free, such as Shen-Long’s glider and ki-building emotes. Additionally, the Kamehameha and Flying Cloud will still be available as Mythic items, as there are some weekly quests that require them.