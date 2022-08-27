Dough for fried quesadillas, with this recipe you can easily prepare it

The fried quesadillas They’re a variant typical delicious mexican appetizerto prepare them you need a special doughsince generally the mass of the tortillas that is traditionally used to prepare this dish can get rid of easily when immersed in the oilthat’s why this time we will teach you how to prepare the perfect dough for fried quesadillas.

This type of dough It is characterized by the inclusion of baking powder inside their ingredientsthis will make the final product spongy and full of air, just what we are looking for in this type of quesadillas. You can make this dough with both cornmealas with tortilla doughyou just have to keep in mind that if you are going to use flour you will have to add a little more humidity to get the right texture.

Related news

Dough for fried quesadillas

Ingredients

250 grams of corn dough

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1 3/4 cups of warm water

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon of oil

Start by mixing the Saltthe Water and the baking powderyou must integrate very well these ingredients before incorporating them into the dough, then make a small fountain with the corn dough to gradually integrate the Water already mixed with the rest of the ingredients and the oilyou must knead until you get a smooth and uniform mixture.

Related news

The oil must be very hot for the quesadilla to be good. Photo: Pixabay

when you have your dough ready you should let it rest for 40 minutes before returning it to knead quickly and form your tortillas for the quesadillaswhen you flatten it, try to make the dough slim but thick enough for the ingredients don’t get past it easily. Fill with your favorite quesadilla ingredients and fry in just enough oil to cover them, this has to be very hotOnly then will you obtain even cooking.