Dough for fried quesadillas, with this recipe you can easily prepare it

The fried quesadillas They’re a variant typical delicious mexican appetizerto prepare them you need a special doughsince generally the mass of the tortillas that is traditionally used to prepare this dish can get rid of easily when immersed in the oilthat’s why this time we will teach you how to prepare the perfect dough for fried quesadillas.

This type of dough It is characterized by the inclusion of baking powder inside their ingredientsthis will make the final product spongy and full of air, just what we are looking for in this type of quesadillas. You can make this dough with both cornmealas with tortilla doughyou just have to keep in mind that if you are going to use flour you will have to add a little more humidity to get the right texture.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker