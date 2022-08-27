Does Jennifer Aniston have a new boyfriend?

17 years ago, Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt They ended their relationship after five years of marriage. However, years before, she had had an affair with other famous actors such as Tate Donovan and Paul Rudd. After her famous divorce, the actress decided to give herself another chance at love by marrying Justin Theroux in 2015, but two years later their relationship also ended. And although there is no doubt that Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women in the industry, the truth is that she has not had much luck in love. However, everything seems to indicate that this bad romantic streak is coming to an end, given that the rumor has begun to circulate that the ‘Friends’ actress has a new boyfriend and it could be a famous actor with whom he is working on the series ‘The Morning Show’.

According to the Australian tabloid ‘Woman’s day’, the actress has begun a relationship with the actor Jon Hamknown primarily for his portrayal of publicist ‘Don Draper’ on the series ‘Mad Men’, character with which he managed to win the Golden Globe twice (2008,2016) and an Emmy (2015). According to the aforementioned medium, Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm They have gotten much closer after their recent participation in the third season of the Emmy-winning series, ‘The Morning Show’, broadcast on Apple TV. According to the publication, the constant encounters on the film sets have helped the couple to get to know each other a little better. Likewise, an anonymous source stated in a conversation with ‘Woman’s day’ that Aniston and Hamm have had some ‘secret’ meetings and alone outside the film sets, which could confirm an incipient romance between them.



Jon Ham

In fact, this is not the first time that the actors coincide in a production, but the few times that they came to meet Jennifer Aniston was married, so there was never a romantic intention until now. “They had crossed paths before, but she had always had a husband by her side. Not this time! And there’s no doubt that Jon is completely smitten with Jenn.“, indicated the informant. For their part, the other members of the cast have affirmed that the two are “very much in love” and that they often talk constantly on the mobile when they are not in the same place.

What is ‘The Morning Show’ about? The series where Jennifer Aniston was reunited with Jon Hamm

This series shows what the day-to-day life of the workers of a morning tv showteaching “a dramatic, candid and no-holds-barred view of modern labor relations on a television set”. Throughout the series, where famous Hollywood artists such as Reese witherspoon Y Steve Carellreally important issues in today’s society have been addressed, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, labor abuse, the struggle for power and the visibility of the numerous cases of sexual abuse that occur in the media industry and entertainment.