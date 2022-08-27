Did you fall in love with Ana de Armas’s blue suit? Wait till you see this one from Zara

The brand has just launched a three-piece design to perfectly replicate the actress’s look.

Since at the movie premiere the unseen agent in Berlin we saw the appearance of Ana de Armas dressed in a three-piece suit navy blue with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans we have not been able to stop looking until we found an alternative with which to imitate his impeccable styling. It is true that his particular ode to the metallic dresses that he developed during the promotion of the same film left us speechless, but his way of defending on a red carpet the combo of high-waisted pants with a classic vest and a long jacket with well-cut shoulders Marked conquered us.

Our devotion to this formula reaches such an extent that it seemed to us to be an unbeatable option as a wardrobe background to which we can resort both on special occasions with a festive context and in a work environment.

The truth is that it was not easy for us to find a tailoring design that met the same requirements as that of the actress, that is why you will understand that our eyes have made us browsing Zara we have found one that is exactly what we wanted.

Zara navy blue linen vest and trousers. | Zara

It is not a suit as such since each of the garments is sold separately, but together they get the same empowering effect than that of the protagonist of Blonde. All three are made of linen in an intense night blue, the most versatile. On the one hand, there is the high-waisted trousers with front pockets, straight legs and false welt pockets on the back, whose price is 39.95 euros and promises to combine just as well with a jacket as with a simple white tank top like the that they propose from Zara.

On the other hand there is the vest, short with a V-neckline and armhole sleeves, whose price is 29.95 euros; and, finally, the blazer, which has a wide lapel as well as shoulder pads and is closed crosswise so that the result is the most sophisticated. Its price, 55.95 euros.

This trio from Zara is appealing to the point that it deserves a chance even if it hadn’t evoked the magnificent look of Ana de Armas, especially considering that few pieces are as playful at this time of year as a suit. linen.