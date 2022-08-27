Denzel Washington’s son turns heads in a Lamborghini

Denzel Washington is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, but his son John David is not lost sight of, especially when he posed next to the Lamborghini where he managed to be a trend. Keep reading…

August 26, 2022 8:24 p.m.

Denzel Washington He is a reference of talent on the big screen, standing out in various films and winning the Oscar in productions such as “Times of Glory” and “Training Day”, where he played Sergeant Alonzo Harris, achieving victory in the category for best actor.

It is no secret to anyone that his career is full of recognition, stages that have positioned him publicly and as a consequence increase his fortune, which according to sources from international entertainment, his assets are estimated at about 220 million dollars.

Now your son John David Washingtonfaithfully follows in his footsteps in Hollywood acting in several films, attracting attention for his remarkable talent that make him an incredible star, being nominated for various international awards in the film world, in addition to multiplying his popularity from productions such as “Malcolm and Marie”, “Tenet”, “Ballers”, among other.

With respect to “ballers”a series that was broadcast by HBOfor the premiere of its second season which was held during a special event on the red carpet, the personalized car with the name of the television project appeared, causing a sensation in those present, but what drove the public most crazy was when Denzel Washington’s son posed in said vehicle, a photograph that became a trend.

The car was a Custom Lamborghini Huracan Spectacular driving, V10 engine in power 640 CV / 470 kW, maximum speed of 325km/h and a splendid journey from 0 to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds offering the best in cutting-edge technology, high-end performance and a luxurious interior which makes it extremely functional, a characteristic that the actor did not miss to pose in an extraordinary model.