Dengue: what is it and why does it cause fever, bleeding and death?

Up to 400 million dengue infections are reported annually in the world. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

Until 400 million infections by dengue are registered annually in the world, disease transmitted by the mosquito Aedes aegypti, which in its severe form can cause high fever Y flu-like symptoms, severe bleeding, sudden drop in blood pressure, and even death.

The World Health Organization (WHO) points out that about half of the population is at risk of contracting this disease, present in tropical and subtropical areas.

The most affected population is between 10 and 14 years old; 15 and 19, and 20 to 24

The dengue is a illness of epidemiological, social and economic impact, which is a growing problem for the global public health; in particular, for Americas, region in which the highest number of cases with more than 3.1 million, that included 28 thousand bass Y 1,766 deaths.

Types of dengue and their symptoms

There are various types of dengue: not serious, which can manifest similarly to a nonspecific febrile syndrome; dengue with warning signs, such as severe and continuous abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, fluid accumulation, bleeding, and altered consciousness.

Another type is severe dengue, characterized by shock due to plasma extravasation, fluid accumulation with respiratory distress, profuse bleeding, organ damage such as the liver, and impaired consciousness.

States of Mexico with the most cases of dengue

In Mexicothe Federal entities most affected by this infection are:

Tabasco (with an incidence of 13.63 per 100 thousand inhabitants)

Morelos (6.43)

Warrior (4.59)

State of Mexico (4.14)

Sinaloa (4.06)

Oaxaca (3.75)

How to prevent the spread of the mosquito Aedes aegypti?

To avoid the transmission of infections, it is recommended to empty, turn or eliminate containers that can accumulate stagnant water which helps the mosquito spread.

In Mexicoin order to combat the dengue, the Ministry of Health (Ssa) performs various actions such as deleting mosquito breeding sites to prevent their growth and reproduction.