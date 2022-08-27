dedication to his wife Hailey and the love of fans

Justin Bieber conquered Lucca in his first date of the “Justice World Tour” after the months of hiatus due to the appearance of the Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Justin Bieber 2022 Lucca, photo by Twitter Account @JBItalyCrew

A bad game of fate, a disease that forced him to block his world tour for two months, after the two years of pandemic: Justin Bieber and his “Justice World Tour” has finally arrived at its first date, guess where? Lucca, on the occasion of the Lucca Summer Festival. There was a lot of expectation at the international level about the conditions of the Canadian singer, who in recent months had had to confess via social media the worsening of his health conditions: “I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome, half my face is paralyzed”. The video on Instagram had frightened fans about the conditions of the Canadian singer, who had decided to stop and start again in the past few hours, on July 31st, with his appearance at the Lucca Summer Festival. His live, which lasted almost two hours, was opened by the couple Rkomi-Mara Sattei, good at raising the wait to an audience of 16 thousand people, who had waited in front of the gates the night before.

The introduction video and the liberating scream on the notes of “Somebody”

It opens like this, with a video in which Justin talks about himself before going on stage, even if the first notes of “Somebody” begin to be heard in the background. What goes on stage is an energetic Bieber, an explosion that the Canadian singer shares with a group of dancers with him on stage: even for Kendrick Lamar the performance at the Milano Summer Festival had been seasoned with a dance troupe. Then the arrival of “Hold on “,” Deserve You “and” Holy“, a trio of songs that stir up the crowd, which in short dedicates choruses to the singer, who in one of his few interventions asks:” Guys, are you having fun? “. More than 16 thousand people answer in unison: this expectation of two months for the zero date of the “Justice World Tour” could only begin like this.

The choreography of “Sorry” and the intro of the piano in “Peaches”

Two highlights of the concert can only be the performances with “Sorry”, but above all “Peaches”. During the first notes of “Sorry”, a 2015 song that belongs to the album “Purpose”, the audience seems to enter into a physical connection with the singer, who pull the rabbit out of the hat, signing one of the best choreographies of the concert. Between reference to Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stoneswe arrive at “Peaches”: unforgettable summer hit of 2021, the song becomes an opportunity for Bieber to leave the microphone to the audience, especially during the chorus. This last song is introduced to the piano by his band, which is confirmed a few moments later also with “Lonely”. The emotional roller coaster never scared Justin Bieber and the audience of him.

He dedicates it to his wife Hailey and to the public with “Anyone”

But if there was one song that the public was waiting for, more than any other in Justin Bieber’s endless recording career, could only be “Anyone”. To practically translate it: there was not a single spectator who did not raise his cell phone to the sky to film one of Justin Bieber’s most famous musical dedications to his wife Hailey Baldwin. The lights go out and a single spotlight illuminates the stagefollowing the singer’s gentle but decisive steps towards the audience, where his wife was formally.

But the piece takes on more universal traits, a dedication of love also to all the fans who supported him in moments of depression, in the disease, both when he had been affected by Lyme disease, and in recent months with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. And at the end of the song they can only fly kisses to the public, two hours before the start of the concert. Justin Bieber is back and has taken the Lucca Summer Festival.

