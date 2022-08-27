“Day shift” and other vampire comedies to enjoy in streaming

Jamie Foxx plays a family man who works hunting and killing vampires for an international organization. (Netflix)



In the last two weeks, Day shift (Day Shift) entered the Top 10 of Netflix in the first place of the category of films in English language. The comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg Y Dave Franco It centers on a man who works as a vampire hunter to provide a better future for his young daughter. Before the world, he is an ordinary pool cleaner from the San Fernando Valley and must maintain that double life since he joined his first union of vampire slayers. What other productions of this type can we find on the platforms of streaming?

A crazy vampire movie

This is the parody of Twilight which hit theaters two years after the first installment that made the saga a worldwide success. In this comedic film from controversial directors JJason Friedberg Y Aaron Seltzer, teenager Rebecca’s heart is torn between two boys, and drama erupts at her high school prom. The story takes elements of the Stephenie Meyer saga to make fun of the love triangle of Bella, Edward and Jacob; and of the romantic genre of vampires. can be seen in Star+ Y hbo max.

“A Wacky Vampire Movie,” a parody of “Twilight,” premiered in 2010. (20th Century Fox)

Dark Shadows

This fantasy comedy from directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp follows the millionaire and womanizer Barnabas Collins. When he breaks the witch Angelique’s heart, she gives him a shot of her own medicine as she transforms him into a vampire and buries him alive underground. This 18th century supernatural creature is released in the 1970s and poses as a distant relative to the family that now inhabits Collinwood. They also act Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green Y Chloë Grace Moretz. Available to view at Netflix.

Johnny Depp stars in Tim Burton’s fantasy comedy film. (Warner Bros.)

What We Do in the Shadows

Based on the film of the same name by Taika Waititi, the mockumentary television fiction centers on four vampires who have been roommates for hundreds of years. The plot combines horror with comedy in the true style of a mockumentary to address the life of this quartet in Staten Island in the middle of 2020. The cast is made up of kayvan novak (Nandor), matt berry (Laszlo Cravenworth), Natasia Demetriou (Naja), Harvey Guillen (Guillermo De La Cruz) and Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson). All four seasons can be seen on Star+.

Taika Waititi brought his vampire story from film to television in 2019. (Star Plus)

A vampire for mom

“The Hansen boys have big plans for the night. The only problem is that they are grounded, so they will have to do something to get their mother out of the house… even if that something is to get her a date with a vampire, ”says the official synopsis of this family comedy from the 2000s in which they starred Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), Charles Shaughnessy, Matt O’Leary, Laura Vandervoort Y Myles Jeffrey. In Disney+.

“A Vampire for Mom” ​​is a family comedy film that was released in 2000. (Disney Plus)

