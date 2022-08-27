Daniella Chávez challenges censorship with a hot video in a micro swimsuit

The beautiful model, influencer and faithful fan of the Eagles of America, Daniella Chávez shone with her most recent publication, where she posed in the hottest with a micro swimsuit, causing the delight of her followers who did not take long to fill with likes and comments the footage.

Through her official Instagram account, the faithful azulcremas fan shared a video in which she challenged censorship by posing in the most captivating way while enjoying her free time in the pool, stealing the gaze of her own and strangers.

“Beach or Pool” shared the Chilean model.

Daniella Chávez is a famous playmate who rose to fame for uncovering her alleged affair with former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo, in addition to knowing how to exploit her relationship with Chilean soccer, since she is the leader of a Chilean second division team. .