Criticism of “Nemesis”, a Sunday movie by Sylvester Stallone

For a film production to attract viewers, it is necessary that the gears that compose it have sufficient harmony, because if something does not fit one hundred, it can destabilize the result. “Nemesis”the new film starring the legendary Sylvester Stallone, has many narrative but functional limitations, which together with its cast and visual effects, achieve an entertaining result worthy of a Sunday afternoon in the company of the whole family that loves the action.

In Granite City, a city in the state of Illinois, two super powerful rivals clashed for some time: Samaritan (the hero) and Nemesis (the villain). That rivalry ended with victory for Samaritan, who after 20 years is missing, however, the boy Sam (Javon Walton) suspects that his neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), a lonely scavenger, is actually Samaritan, who has been hiding for all that time. They strike up a bond, while also indirectly building one with a criminal gang following Nemesis and his apparent legacy.

An undeniable point is that the result would not have been the same without the presence of Stallone and his acting touch. Without a doubt, any other actor specialized in action could have convinced and liked it, but perhaps without the same spark and personality that only the Stallion can permeate any product where he is present. Sly has invaluable chemistry with the young actor Javon Walton, who previously demonstrated in the television series “Euphoria” to have material for this type of character involved in violent adventures; together and separately they elevate the project that succumbs to certain narrative demands.

What could have been an intriguing, complex and coherent story about the mystique of the street superhuman turns out to be basic and conservative. There is a competent construction of the universe and its ideas, but until then, without more than proposing and developing, this narrative adjusts to conventionality: a child, eager for parental attention, finds that guide and protection in the strange neighbor and although in a At first they have no chemistry, the bond formed by coexistence makes them save each other; all seasoned with better visual effects than those made by Disney and Marvel.

Between involuntary humor, explosions, broken bones and blows outside all laws of physics, “Nemesis” is one of those light proposals, with little to say, although with some interesting points: the rebirth of a hero who had his golden age, but was buried due to lack of motivation. Stallone reflected in his character? Not as such, but with a clear message towards those generations of “action heroes” little by little forgotten, waiting for a reunion with the public or with the pure camera.

“Nemesis” is a ferocious and galloping vehicle of entertainment, which has stunning visual craftsmanship and an unexpected plot twist for the viewer. Sylvester Stallone, despite his great acting limitations, only needs one scene to hook whoever he puts his eye on the material.

“Nemesis” is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Cover image courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures.