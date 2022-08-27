Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli? Billions and goals: what is CR7 worth

Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli? An extraordinary technical operation, but also a financial one. If CR7 looks to Naples it is because Naples has numbers, qualities and peculiarities that guarantee one of the best players of all time to be able to express himself both from a technical point of view, but also from an entrepreneurial point of view.

Ronaldo is a scoring and billion-euro machine.

In an article a few months ago we measured the effect that Cristiano Ronaldo was generating in the world of football from a financial point of view. The account, which had the defect of being rounded down, had quantified revenues, to the prerogative of the teams in which he had played, for over 2 billion euros.

Golden ball in sport. In three seasons at Juventus, just for the sporting news, these are the numbers that are worth underlining. 134 appearances and 101 goals. Two league titles, two Italian Super Cups, a Coppa Italia and the title of top scorer won in the 2020-21 season. In practice, if we consider the number of games played, for Juventus, having had a player like CR7 at one’s disposal, it meant starting the games with a consolidated advantage of a goal to zero. The first Scudetto in the black and white jersey, Ronaldo he closes it by realizing 28 goals in 43 games (21 in Serie A, 6 in the Champions League and 1 in the Super Cup), resulting in the most decisive player (on balance there are 18 points guaranteed with his networks). How much all this is worth in economic terms we will see later.

All the numbers of CR7 that have created wealth. He has twice won the best player award for Fifa. Five times the Ballon d’Or. This would be enough to understand the value of him. He was European Champion with his national team, Portugal, with which he also won a UEFA Nation League.

5 Champions League

4 World Cup for Clubs

7 National Championships

4 National Cups

2 English League Cups

7 National Super Cups

3 European Super Cups

An extraordinary Palmares. But how much is all this worth for the teams that were lucky enough to have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks? Each of these events has an intrinsic value of popularity and an economic value.

Win one Champions takes home on average in the coffers of a Club about 100 million

But even having participated in the champions leads to the coffers of the clubs that play there “Contributions” important.

The graphics of Bwin below make us better understand, for example, how the UEFA contribution is made up, for example for Juventus, which although they did not win the cup, but collected 78 million.

The operation Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, it was very interesting. It has produced significant effects in the field of merchandising, given that the Juventus club has sold, since 2018, more than one million number 7 jerseys (1 million and 315 thousand to be precise), thus bringing about 60 million euros.

The Cristiano Ronaldo effect also touched the world of media communication: before the arrival of the Portuguese striker, Juventus was followed on various social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube) by 50.4 millions of followers while now the number has increased reaching to touch the 85 million.

It also brought an increase in the number of Juventus fans all over the world, with 38 million new fans from May 2018 to May 2019 for a total that is around 423 million.

For the 2022 edition of the highest European competition, the number 30 after the reform that changed its structure and “ethics”, UEFA has increased, as almost every year, the prize money made available for the magnificent 32 who have gained access in the group stage, bringing it to € 2.02 billion, up from € 1.95 in 2021.

All from the height of the awareness of a well-established mechanism: the (almost) guaranteed participation of the big Europeans is a call for the televisions that guarantee important ratings that are able in turn to ensure visibility to the sponsors of the tournament who pay handsomely. the TVs themselves and Uefa, ready in turn to distribute the proceeds to the clubs.

In short, CR7 is not just a perfect goal machine.

Impossible to discuss its technical and physical value even at the age of 37.

Difficult to manage? He can be there, but he is also a player with an extraordinary experience, an equally extraordinary charisma and the financial numbers, which certainly De Laurentiis and his staff, who have already done extraordinary things in the purchasing campaign this year will know. decide if and how to do the operation.

If the numbers are those proposed by the colleagues of the specialized press in these hours, Napoli would find themselves:

with a financial dowry (over 100 – 130 million euros) important in an extremely difficult moment of contingency; the ability to maximize the CR7 brand cashing in millions more in merchandise, television rights and everything elseRonaldo effect is able to determine; a player eager to give so much more both nationally and internationally; his salary paid almost entirely by Man United; the inclusion in a team that with him to capitalize the attention of the opposing defenses would create a lot of space for the Raspadori, Simeone, Lozano, Politano, Ounas and above all the new talent Kvaratskhelia;

In the end, after having met and interviewed him recently, I think we should trust those who in recent years, and I am referring to President De Laurentiis, have shown:

to be a giant, for results and appearances at the top of his Naples, in the international panorama of the presidents of football teams; Given the budgets, to know how to make ends meet and sporting results; and above all to know how to carefully plan the future of a team, of a company that, year after year, acquire more and more international prestige.

In short, if over the years ’80 the Maradona affairarrived with a theatrical coup in a difficult context in which Napoli was sailing in dire straits, today, just talking of the Ronaldo operation looks more like an icing on the cake.

If Ronaldo looks to Napoli it is not only out of sympathy with the sea, Vesuvius and a city and a unique supporters in the world. CR7 today “sees” Naples and De Laurentiis’s Napoli as an important “landing place”.

This makes you understand how much De Laurentiis has done very well in recent years.

To close, whether Napoli takes Ronaldo or not, his first match, that of image, of international consideration, of international prestige, has already won.