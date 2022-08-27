Southampton (England) – In the fourth round of Manchester United Premier League he finds his first outdoor success of the season, the second in a row in the league, beating the Southampton. He decides a network of Bruno Fernandes with Ten Hag who can party despite continuing to hold the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo kept out of the owners and deployed only in the final 20 ‘, on which the window of the Naples .

Cristiano Ronaldo, only 20 ‘with Southampton: United wins again

At 20 ‘the match lights up with a series of occasions lined up for him United saved on the line 3 times from the defense of Saints. The forcing of the Red Devils continues, but the result remains 0-0 at the interval. At the beginning of the second half, after 10 ‘, the men of Ten Hag, who still leaves Ronaldo to warm up on the sidelines, they pass: the board is all Portuguese with Dalot free Bruno Fernandes on the fly from the edge, precise placement and exultation with his own run towards CR7. The Saints’ response is firm, but De Gea he is good at avoiding peer. At 68 ‘space for Cristiano Ronaldo who detects Sancho and immediately goes to fight, even remedying a slight injury, against Armstrong. Back at full speed, the Portuguese never manages to sting, Ten Hag’s defense holds up well and with just one thrill in the final he takes home three important points for the classification. Another positive note for Manchester United, the debut at 80 ‘ Casemiro, greeted by an ovation from the guest fans present in Southampton.

Ronaldo, still on the bench: near departure?