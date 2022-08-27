Cristiano Ronaldo, Napoli opens to the operation. The latest • TAG24

Cristiano Ronaldo could sensationally return to Italy: after announcing the will to leave the Manchester Unitedthe Naples opened to operation. The Portuguese, in fact, did not start the Premier League in the best way (he started from the bench twice in the first three outings in the league) and wants to play the Champions League – the Red Devils will not take part in the 2022-23 edition – and for this reason the powerful agent Jorge Mendes is working to find an ideal accommodation for his client, five times the Golden Ball. The Portuguese prosecutor proposed Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoliwith Victor Osimhen who would move to the court of Ten Hag: the blue club has opened to negotiations, but under certain conditions.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Napoli, the latest

After three years living in Italy with the Juventus shirt, Cristiano Ronaldo had returned to Manchester United: now, however, there is the sensational possibility that the Portuguese could return to Serie A, this time at Napoli. From a simple market suggestion to (half) reality: Jorge Mendes is working on a sensational negotiation to satisfy all parties. The powerful Portuguese agent, in fact, has proposed Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoliwhich opened to the possibility but dictated the conditions. If Manchester United were to put 100 million euros on the table for Victor Osimhen’s card and pay a large part of the Portuguese striker’s salary, the operation could materialize.. To report it is Sky Sport. Cristiano Ronaldo currently receives a salary of just over 25 million euros per year and would not want to give it up. Napoli, for its part, would deprive itself of Victor Osimhen only for the former Juventus and Real Madrid. It is good to remember, however, that at the moment there are no negotiations underway, but Jorge Mendes is working to find the right fit. In the meantime, however, the agent of the Nigerian striker, Calenda, kept denying the sale of Osimhen on twitter: “No negotiations in progressno exchange. Victor Osimhen is a Napoli player and wants to play the Champions League with his Napoli after having conquered it on the field with pride together with the coaches and teammates“.

No negotiations in progress, no exchanges.

Victor Osimhen is a Napoli player and he wants to play the Champions League with his Napoli after winning it on the pitch with pride along with the coach and teammates. @ victorosimhen9 #teamRC – Roberto Calenda (@RobertoCalenda) August 26, 2022

From Navas to Antony, the last ones

Not only Cristiano Ronaldo And Osimhen: Manchester United And Naples they also work on other names to arrange their respective roses. Napoli is still waiting Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper and the Azzurri management have reached an agreement for some time, but the resolution with the Parisian club is still missing. Once formalized, the 1986 class would be ready to wear the Napoli shirt and become the holder between the posts. In that case, then, the position of Alex Meret would be in the balance: the 1997 class could also be sold in the very last days of the market. Also at Naples, the sale of is now close to formalization Fabian Ruiz right at Paris Saint-Germain: the parties are getting closer and closer and you can see the white smoke. Manchester United are also active on the transfer market: the first name on Erik Ten Hag’s list is Antony’s. For Ajax’s offensive winger, the Red Devils put on the table 94 million euros. For the moment, the Lancers do not want to deprive themselves of their star, but the 2000 class pushes for the transfer to the Premier League (agreement already found with Manchester United).