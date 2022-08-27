Cristiano Ronaldo-Napoli, Mendes at work for the right solution

Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli. Until a few days it seemed an almost impossible negotiation Fantasy football according to many.

And instead there was a turning point, an acceleration on the part of Jorge Mendespowerful agent of the Portuguese champion.

Ronaldo with the Manchester United would not play the Champions League, so he has been looking for a new team for weeks that will still allow him to compete at a high level. And here is where Napoli’s also comes into play De Laurentiis.

Mendes pressing on Napoli

As collected from ours Francis Fountain, Mendes is doing everything possible to bring Ronaldo to Naples. At the moment the romantic hypothesis of a return to Italy seems to have faded Sporting Lisbon because the Portuguese club does not have the financial resources to complete the transaction.

Everything will depend on the final will of Cristiano Ronaldo and above all on that of Napoli. THE Red Devils are interested in Osimhen to strengthen the offensive department and complete the squad available to ten Hag.

De Laurentiis’ company would sit at a negotiating table only if the proposal exceeds i 100 millions euros, plus Ronaldo’s loan with a salary paid largely by Manchester United.

At the moment, however, no offer has yet been formalized by the English club that it is also working for Antony of Ajax.