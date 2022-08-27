“Cristiano Ronaldo? Incredible welcome from the Neapolitans. Meret, Too many voices”

As a former extreme defender, Gianello believes that Meret is at the center of too many rumors that destabilize him: “It will certainly be influenced by the rumors that are running around in these days. Footballers don’t live in a glass dome, they read the newspapers, they watch television. And certain rumors relating to the arrival of a new goalkeeper do not please. But if he takes the field against Fiorentina he will certainly do the best “.

The Bovolone insider has no doubts about Keylar Navas and the improvements he could bring to Napoli: “In terms of experience and charisma he brings a lot”.

About Salvatore Sirigu: “We are talking about an excellent goalkeeper. With him, Navas and Meret, Napoli would find three very strong players, but perhaps the discontent would also increase. In fact, everyone would like to play ”.