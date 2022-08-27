Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples, Spalletti takes a stand: the words of the coach

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com

© photo by Matteo Gribaudi / Image Sport

The hottest market news of the last few hours is undoubtedly the possible passage of Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples. According to the latest rumors, the Manchester United would be ready to offer 100 million plus the Portuguese champion for the card Osimhen. A negotiation that at this moment seems all uphill and that has found several denials along the way. In the transfer market, however, never say never. Luciano Spallettiwho spoke at the press conference before the trip to Florence, had his say on the possible arrival of CR7: “In your collection of jerseys, how would you see a CR7 blue shirt? Anyone would like to have his jerseys, of all the teams he has played for. If he had played there, I would like it. If you ask me, would you like to train him? I would like to see which coach? he would avoid such a thing to be told all his life, but if you go out of the spaces to fill in for you … As the attorney said there is no negotiation. Speaking with ADL he told me that there is nothing truth and there are only a few days left, I see it hard to do something like this. This is my thought, then you have to hear Giuntoli “.