Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Sporting Lisbon!

WHO IS DENIS FRANCHI – For those who are more attentive to market events, this is certainly not a new name, given that in 2019 it was bought by Paris Saint-Germain. The goalkeeper Italian moved in the summer of 2019 ai Parisiansafter he had freed himself from zero Prata Falchi. Now Denis Franchi is expected in England, more precisely at Burnleywhere he will begin his new adventure in Championship.

FROM THE STARS OF PSG TO THE NEW ENGLISH ADVENTURE

As previously mentioned, Franchi in 2019 arrives at Parisat the court of the majestic club of which he is president Al-Khelaïfi. Denis since his arrival in Paris, he trained with his new companions, the various Neymar, Mbappè And Of Mariaand therefore with the first team of Paris and not with the youth teams.

From that moment, Denis Franchi has always trained with the first team, trying to improve day after day, especially in the last year having Donnarumma as a reference point. After this extraordinary experience, Denis is called upon to demonstrate the qualities of him in Championship with the Burnley shirt. The British they followed the young goalkeeper Italianand they decided to bet on him to return in Premier League. Franchi is expected from now on to an important test bed, showing the progress accumulated over the course of his Parisian experience.

WHO IS DENIS FRANCHI?

Denis Franchi was born in San Vito al Tagliamentoin the province of Pordenone, on 22 October 2002. Denis begins his football adventure in Prata Falchi, a club that plays a part in the promotion of Friuli Venezia Giulia. Denis initially covered the role of striker, also having decent technical qualities, but at the age of eleven the turning point arrives.

The soccer player Italian he decides to try to play on goal, and after months of intense specific work together with the goalkeeper coach Cenedese becomes the goalkeeper. After a season on loan atUnder 17 ofUdinese, Franchi receives the indispensable proposal of the PSG. With the club Parisian dispute the Uefa Youth Leaguein addition to training with the first team, but now his future is called Burnley.