“Cristiano Ronaldo? 99% will be done but Napoli impoverishes”
NAPLES CALCIOMERCATO. Riccardo Trevisani he focused on the news of the transfer market of Fiorentina and Naples on the microphones of Pentasport of Radio Bruno. The Mediaset journalist spoke at 360 ° about football as published by ViolaNews.com: “In my opinion Inter and Milan have the best teams in the league. Napoli is also in the top three and is insidious. Ronaldo to the Naples? 99% will do. If Osimhen were to go to United, it would be a bad operation for Napoli. By losing Osimhen and taking Ronaldo, Napoli would be impoverished. Napoli are a better team than before right now. Osimhen for me if he stays becomes top scorer ”.
On the Serie A market: “The shot Kvaratskhelia proves that you don’t have to go to Brazil and Argentina to pick players. The players are there, sometimes there are no good scouts. The blow that most impressed me was Dybala at Roma. It was a great operation for Roma, Juve’s direct opponent ”.
Regarding the qualification in the Conference League of the Fiorentina and about Igor: “It seems to me that the team faced the double confrontation very seriously. He did everything he had to do. I really liked attitude. Igor has big margins and is a fundamental player. He makes a difference, much more than he seemed at the beginning ”.