“Cristiano Ronaldo? 99% will be done but Napoli impoverishes”

On the Serie A market: “The shot Kvaratskhelia proves that you don’t have to go to Brazil and Argentina to pick players. The players are there, sometimes there are no good scouts. The blow that most impressed me was Dybala at Roma. It was a great operation for Roma, Juve’s direct opponent ”.

Regarding the qualification in the Conference League of the Fiorentina and about Igor: “It seems to me that the team faced the double confrontation very seriously. He did everything he had to do. I really liked attitude. Igor has big margins and is a fundamental player. He makes a difference, much more than he seemed at the beginning ”.