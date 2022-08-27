Countdown for MTV Video Music awards, here are the Måneskin – Musica

The countdown for the MTV Video Music Awards has begun and on the stage of the Prudential Center in Newark in New Jersey on August 28th there will also be a bit of Italy. Måneskin will also be present at the awards ceremony for the best music videos and songs of the last 12 months. In Italy the show will be broadcast on the night between 28 and 29 August starting at 02:00 on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704) and will be anticipated by the pre -show. In addition to performing, with their hit Supermodel, alongside names like Blackpink, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, J Balvin, Marshmellow x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco and Kane Brown, the Italian band also received two nominations, best group, where it contends for the podium, among others, with Blackpink, the South Korean girl group that competes with BTS, best alternative video (I Wanna Be Your Slave) and best new artist. For Måneskin this is an MTV VMA debut as both performer and nominees. As for Blackpink, whose new single ‘How You Like That’, in just twenty-four hours from its release, the video has totaled 86.3 million views, breaking several records on YouTube, the four girls are candidates for the categories. best performance in the metaverse (The Virtual-PUBG) and best group. Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow will alternate at the presentation of the evening. Minaj will also receive the ‘Video Vanguard’ award, a recognition for her career. On the front of the main categories, for videos of the year there are ‘Woman’ with Doja Cat, ‘Way 2 Sexy’ with Drake (featuring Future & Young Thug), ‘Shivers’ with Ed Sheeran with Shivers, ‘As It Was’ with Harry Styles, ‘Industry Baby’ with Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, ‘Brutal’ with Olivia Rodrigo, ‘All Too Well’ with Taylor Swift. As artist of the year the nominees are, Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, while as song of the year they are candidates ‘Easy on Me’ by Adele, ‘Happier than Ever’ by Billie Eilish, ‘Woman’ by Doja Cat, ‘Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)’ by Elton John and Dua Lipa, ‘About Damn Time’ by Lizzo, ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber. For the first time in 12 years, Eminem returns to perform at the VMAs, who with Snoop Dogg, absent from the awards since 2005, will transform the stage into a unique metaverse event. The two are vying for ‘Best Hip Hop’ with ‘From The D 2 The LBC’, the first collaboration between the two hip hop stars in over 20 years. Eminem has received 60 nominations, is the second most nominated artist in the history of the VMAs, second only to Madonna with 69 nominations. During the evening, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will also take the stage, receiving the ‘Global Icon Award’ in celebration of their long career and the impact they have had on the alternative rock scene.