Colima Newspaper

Friday, August 26, 2022 7:21 p.m.

+ –

The main objective was to promote the physical health and the strengthening of the emotional health of the children.

The 2022 Recreational Vacation Courses concluded at the Social Security Centers (CSS) of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Colima, with the participation of approximately 133 children and adolescents.

For four weeks, the participants acquired sports and social skills that have a positive impact on their physical and mental health, under the supervision of highly qualified personnel, in safe facilities with surveillance.

Sports activities were implemented in the courses such as: swimming, painting and drawing, taekwondo, zumbIMSS, crafts, soccer, basketball, volleyball and recreational activities, with the participation of children from 5 to 14 years of age.

The Head of the Department of Social Benefits, Carlos Ruiz Gudiño mentioned that with the 2022 Recreational Vacation Courses the purpose of promoting cultural, social and sports activities in minors was fulfilled.

He stated that these courses are based on the bases of the Social Benefits granted by the IMSS, interested in achieving a greater occupation of free time for the benefit of the health of the beneficiaries, managing to keep the participants active who also acquire significant learning.

Finally, Ruiz Gudiño invited the participants and the population in general to join the regular sports and physical culture courses, having the possibility of representing the IMSS in national events.

With these activities, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) seeks to reduce sedentary lifestyle in girls, boys and adolescents through the practice of physical, sports and cultural activities, as well as achieving a better use of free time.

Agencies