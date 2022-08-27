Cinemas suffer persistent covid

The world’s second-largest cinema chain, Britain’s Cineworld, is headed for bankruptcy in the United States to renegotiate its huge financial burden. There are 9,189 screens in 750 cinemas, 10 countries and 45,000 employees. The case cannot be directly extrapolated to other chains, because before the covid Cineworld accumulated huge debts in purchases from rivals such as the American Regal and in acquisitions such as that of the Canadian Cineplex, in which they backed down and for which they must pay almost billion. That said, if its business plan was almost mortally affected by the pandemic, then it has not been able to take off in the current recovery, a new normality in which the return of the public grows but it has not taken off definitively. Movie theaters continue to be affected by the changes in habits of two years of restrictions and uncertainty: from the explosion of streaming platforms to the preference for outdoor activities after the closures. Some preferences that remain to be seen in which direction they end up opting but that for now keep the theaters in a delicate balance that in Spain is sustained in part thanks to public aid and that, if not changed, threatens with an avalanche of closures in the future.

The data is stubborn: in a year of recovery, in which the Spanish box office has grown by 177% to date -from 108 to 235 million euros- and viewers have doubled, from 18 to 37 million, compared to same months of 2021… the Spanish box office is still 38% below the average of the pre-pandemic years. It is no exception: the global box office is 32% below that of 2019, when records were broken.

The fight between platforms has led to Tom Hanks’ ‘Pinocchio’ not going through theaters

The explanations are not unequivocal: the digital platforms and their growing content are there, without a doubt, and so is the war that they maintain between them and that leads to surprising situations. For example, as Jaume Ripoll, founder of Filmin, points out, the fact that Disney has decided to launch its pinocchio starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis, 150 million dollars of impossible recovery without going through the movie theaters but explainable in the pitched battle for subscribers that the colossus maintains with Netflix “in which the theaters seem to play a secondary role “, recognize. A fight that has reached the point that this fall Netflix is ​​also streaming its own version of Pinocchio directed by Guillermo del Toro with a darker tone and a cheaper budget of 35 million. Disney has also sent the new movie in the saga directly to its Hulu platform without going through theaters predator , Prey , to prevent it from being broadcast by HBO Max due to previous agreements. Some platforms that in search of profitability review their business models again –from including advertising to another strip of more expensive and exclusive subscriptions– the year in which John Landgraf, president of the payment channel FX, also from Disney, returns to ensure that it will be the highest audiovisual production peak in history… to start falling later.

Theaters are simultaneously facing this battle that changes exhibition windows and rebound to phenomena such as the drop in major releases – by the first half of 2023 there will be 40 films opening in more than a thousand theaters in the US while that in 2019 there were 63, which represents 37% less– which is not a flattering sign in a market that, explains Ripoll, is tending excessively to the film middle class falling off the cliff: the 10 most watched films of this summer in USA have accounted for 64% of the box office – Tom Cruise has achieved 20% with his Top Gun: Maverick – while in the same period of 2019 they accounted for 53% and only 40% at the end of that year. “In theaters now, the cinematographic event that everyone around us says we have to go to and the great commercial success of the moment, be it Marvel, DC or the Tom Cruise franchise, is successful. And the childish one that has always worked, like the Minions. Clearly there are fewer titles. The ones that work, work very well, but the rest don’t work at all. Movies that could work averagely still don’t work. The distance between what is successful and what is not is widening, an abyss”, he warns.

Today the cinematographic event and the great commercial success work in theaters, the middle class dies

“In the last year the uncertainty has remained because unfortunately the public has not recovered as quickly as we would like,” says Luis Gil, general director of the Federation of Cinemas of Spain (FECE). And he attributes the timid progression to the fact that the recovery of consumption habits is slow, because “in neighboring sectors such as theater, people are also having a hard time recovering habits prior to the pandemic, which perhaps has generated the desire to do things in the external, although it is an intuition”. In this sense, Ripoll points out that the question “does not have so much to do with the format of the platform and the theater but rather with that of the film and series or with the idea that I have so much to see that why I go to the cinema to see something else, if I leave the house to meet friends”.

Given this situation, from FECE they ask the Ministry for an exclusivity window for the exhibition in theaters of 100 days that would help the viewer “to be clear about where they can enjoy the films and it would have a positive impact on the entire industry chain,” says Gil. “It is not unreasonable, in Italy before calling elections the Senate had urged the Government to regulate a 90-day window. Here before the pandemic it was 112 days. We have to sit down with all the agents in the sector to talk”. On the other hand, although Ripoll emphasizes that his passage through theaters is key to the profitability of large productions, he believes that today an exclusive window “is nonsense” and would mean that some films would simply not reach Spain.

“We would not like cinema closures to become news in Spain because they are carried out in an avalanche”

In any case, they agree on the uncertainty plaguing the sector. Gil sums up that “cinemas are many of them on a tightrope.” “The situation is delicate and that is why all the public aid that is being carried out is important. The support of the administration is fundamental”. He acknowledges that there have already been closures “but also openings, rooms that have opted for technology and to improve the experience. What we would not like is for the closures to become news because they occur in an avalanche”. “It is early –he assures– to take stock of future film consumption habits, it is a period of uncertainty”. Ripoll maintains that the key “will be the autumn-winter numbers, we will see if they begin to compensate for past losses and if there is a future with these benefits.”

‘Alcarràs’ and the reopened rooms

The director of the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts, Beatriz Navas, stresses that normality in movie theaters only returned five months ago, when the masks were removed, and that this means that the public that has not yet returned is the oldest. She points out that it is necessary to rethink “what is the cultural offer for citizens today and what place does theater cinema occupy within that offer”. “With the arrival of the platforms, what has been lost is the feeling of exclusivity and the decision-making capacity of the audience has been strengthened and favored and that changes certain expectations, so you have to think by asking yourself new questions,” he points out, and In this sense, he recalls that “in the middle of the pandemic or coming out of it, rooms have been opened.” “It would seem like a very risky business, but it is not going badly for them. And thanks to the film ‘Alcarràs’, theaters have been opened that were closed in places with little population and that did not expect to have a local theater again. They are isolated cases, but we must not lose sight of them. We have to be especially active, ”she warns. Regarding the request for exclusive window cinemas, he believes that the role of the Ministry of Culture should be “to promote, in conversation with all those involved, how an agreement can be generated so that the decisions about the windows result in the entire value chain is oiled, because it is the chain as a whole that will multiply the potential of the sector”.