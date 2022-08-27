Christopher “Xcells” Hill, former Gears of War and Fortnite pro, has died

The night of August 24 was especially bad for the relatives of Christopher “Xcells” Hill. The former Gears of War and Fortnite pro has been shot and killed in his Boones Hill, Virginia home.

At least that’s what it reports from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Departmentwhich shared the details of its investigation last Thursday.

As can be read from WDBJ7 (via PC Gamer) the incident occurred after a homeowner was approached by a man he did not know, later identified as Hill.

“Resulting in a shootout of the same owner killing Hill“, it can be read. A spokesman for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department told WDBJ7 that there are no pending charges to be seen.

Hill has played professionally for teams like Eunited, NRG, Hazard Esports, Enigma6 and Echo Foxall this before formally announcing his retirement in 2017.

There was also played Fortnite professionally in 2018 and 2019, although much more recent are his streams on Twitch for the 23,000 followers he had on the platform.

His last direct was just two days before the incident, according to the media. The eSports caster and talent manager Blaze reminds you through this Tweet.

“This hurts, Chris was a good man. Casting him and meeting him was a pleasure. One of the best players to ever play Gears. Rest in peace brother“.

Another former pro and 10-time champion Nicholas “Icy” Cope He was also distressed and expressed his pain in Twitter along with many other friends and eSports partners.

“My heart is broken in two. I love you man and I’m sorry this world has been so hard on you. FUCK UNCLE. R.I.P.“.

In the local news report WXFR together with local authorities, approached this owner of the house, which led to “an encounter” which led to the former shooting and killing Hill.

As we say, a spokesperson for the local sheriff’s office told WDBJ7 that there are no pending charges at this time and that the owner of the house did not know who Hill was.

an ancient Epic Games caster and friend of Xcells known as xSUNDOWN was the person who confirmed the news of his death through Twitter.

Christopher “Xcells” Hill was 26 years old..