Chris Hemsworth wears these sunglasses to work out, but you’ll wear them with your looks every day

From the cinema screen to your smartphone, it is practically impossible to refer to Chris Hemsworth not to mention his versatility. As well as the incarnation of Thor, the god of thunder that has made him a legend within the iconic Marvel superhero franchise; as a global ambassador for Boss Bottled, an olfactory reference for the German firm Boss; or as a reference fitness through Centr, its own app for training and nutritional plans to be in impeccable shape; the australian performer is a certified member of the men’s club we aspire to be for more than a decade.

After the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunderthe most recent production of the Thor universe under the mantle of Marvel that shows that humor and heroism are totally compatible terms (although with critics divided by this same characteristic), and while recording Mad Max: Furiosathe next installment of George Miller’s work where Hemsworth will have an unrecognizable look; the actor is still very committed to his app Centr in networkswhere he has shared several publications -both alone and in the company of other professionals in the sector- in recent weeks.

The last of them has especially caught our attention… and not precisely because of the training per se. rather for the sunglasses that the Australian has chosen to ward off the king star during his 50-rep Challenge outdoors. A frame that, very far from the sneakers that Balenciaga, Givenchy, Burberry and Gucci have made their own in this last year, it is so classic that you will wear it every day with each and every one of your looks.

Ray-Ban New Caravan sunglasses

As if it were a spin-off of the always timeless aviator glasses, these Chris Hemsworth sunglasses are the New Caravans of Ray Bana light and minimalist frame that works as a recoding of the Caravan, a model of the North American optical brand that dates back to 1957, the year in which they were launched on the market as a tribute to the caravan portholes of that time, as explained by the own logo.

Available in six different chromatic varieties (although Hemsworth’s are the Classics with green lenses and metal frames in Legend Gold), it is true that is not the reference by which many fitness guru they would opt when exercising outside the confines of your gym or home. However, we thank ‘Hems’ for stepping out of the norm because, thanks to him, we just found other sunglasses with which to succeed both on the beach during these last days of summer and on the asphalt during the rest of the year.