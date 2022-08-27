Chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy and its impact on cutaneous manifestations

This oncological technique emerges as a promising therapy for the treatment of hematological diseases and solid malignant tumors.

This T cell therapy, presented cutaneous adverse events, with a description often limited to rash. Photo: Provided by authors of the case through the publication.

The therapy of T cells with receiver antigen chimeric (CAR), according to precision medicine, this therapeutic approach uses T cells genetically modified drugs that selectively target specific antigens, leading to immune-mediated destruction of tumor cells.

the receiver of antigen chimeric is then added to immune cells called T cells. This receptor helps cells find and kill cancer cells that have the specific binding protein that the receptor was designed to target.

However, according to a literature review, health professionals should take into account that, despite the benefit of CAR with T cellsthere are cases where it has a direct impact on the development of dermatological skin lesions.

Although the toxicities that cause associated skin manifestations due to the therapy of T cells with receiver antigen chimeric is still a topic of discussion, these can present as maculopapular eruptions, erythematous eruptions, purpura, petechiae and bullous eruptions.

Precisely to demonstrate the impact of skin lesions, researchers took on the task of analyzing a series of five cases, where they described the manifestations caused after treatment with CAR and 56 described reactions were found; Similarly, nine trials of antipsychotic therapy were identified. T cells with CAR and skin lesions developed.

Maculopapular rashes were the most reported, while erythematous rashes, purpura, petechiae, and bullous rashes were also identified.

The dermatitis herpetiformis was identified in four patients. Systemic treatment was required for the bullous eruption.

Dermatologists should consider chimera therapy T cells receiver of antigen associated toxicity in the differential of patients with unexplained skin reaction who are receiving this immunotherapy, the authors conclude.

Access the publication here.