Checo Pérez will start second in the Belgian Grand Prix

Checo Pérez qualified third, but since Max Verstappen will have to serve a penalty, he moves up one position on the starting grid

The Mexican posted a 1m45.377s during his first qualifying start, which started 25 minutes late due to a protection fix.

The Red Bull they had no problem advancing to Q2, because with that single lap they placed third with Czech Perez, while Max Verstappen He occupied the first position with a time of 1:44.581. While, Carlos Sainz it was second place.

The fight for pole position again became a battle between Red Bull Y ferraribut the Austrian team had the advantage in the first start of Q2. Czech Perez he posted a 1:44.794, just .071 hundredths shy of Max Verstappenwhile Carlos Sainz was third.

Red Bull he was strong from the start and this took the pressure off them to go for a second lap, so they let the rest of the drivers out. The decision opened the door that charles leclerc surprise and stay with the first position with a 1:44.551.

Q3 was a battle for the top position between Czech Perez Y Carlos Sainzthis due to the penalties of charles leclerc Y Max Verstappen. The man from Guadalajara had a 1:44.462 on his first lap that put him in third position, Carlos Sainz was second and Verstappen took first place with a 1:43.665.

Pérez had to work alone on his last lap, as Beef Bull decided that Max Verstappen did not give him slipstream to reach pole position.

In this situation, Czech Perez could not take advantage of the last start and after a bad lap he finished in third position, while Carlos Sainz he made a mistake when stepping on the gravel in his last chance to take the first position.

Carlos Sainz will start in the first position and will share the first row with the native of Jalisco.