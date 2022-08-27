Checo Pérez finishes first in practice 3 of the Belgian GP

Sergio Pérez has a good track record at the historic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, where he has advanced to Q3 nine times in 11 attempts

The Mexican Czech Perez finished in the first position of the third practice of the Belgian Grand Prix and with that he banged on the table next to Red Bull when making the 1-2 next to Max Verstappen.

Czech Perez He started during the first minutes race simulation and mounted red tires and in the first times he achieved a 1:50.960, which was placing him up to tenth position, while the first place was managed by the Alfa Romeo of Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas. The Chinese driver led for the first few minutes with a 1m47.795s.

Czech he had to make up the time he lost during the first two sessions, in which his RB18 had problems and he had to work with his engineer to get the car ready, so he was far from the first places.

Perez he returned to the track half an hour into the session and did it in a big way by setting the best time at that time with a 1:45.972 and with this moving to second position Carlos Sainzwho was behind by .489 tenths.

Checo Pérez at the Belgian GP in practice 3 AP

The penalties for Max Verstappen Y charles leclerc they placed Czech Perez as one of the favorites to win the race this Sunday and also with the obligation to stand up for RedBull. For his part, Leclerc, with 26 minutes to go, was in third place with a time of 1:46.586.

the world champion, Max Verstappengave an account of the Guadalajara and in his fastest lap inside the longest track on the calendar with 7,004 meters, he improved the times of Czech by getting a 1:45.480. That is .492 tenths faster.

Czech Perez was moved up to fourth position with Carlos Sainz in second place and lando norris reaching the third position in the absence of 14 minutes to end the session.

The activities stopped 10 minutes after the end due to the shock he suffered charles leclerc on the protection barrier in “fagnes”. The cars returned to the track with 4 minutes remaining.

A Czech one last lap was enough for him to become the best of the day with a clear 1:45.047 and beat by just .137 tenths Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez enjoys a good track record on the historic circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, where he has advanced nine times to Q3 in 11 attempts within the highest category of motorsport. She has not been able to capitalize on this trend in a race where she has never finished on the podium. In addition, six times she finished in the points zone and also added two dropouts.

Currently Czech Perez is third in the drivers’ world championship with 173 points and close on the heels of the sub-leader charles leclerc who has 5 points more than the Mexican driver. Instead, Red Bull He comfortably leads the constructors’ championship with 431 points after 13 races.