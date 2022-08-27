Chadwick Boseman: Two years after Black Panther’s death, how is Marvel trying to fill the void left by ‘King T’Challa’? | Story truth testimony narration stories ec | LIGHTS

On August 28, 2020, the world woke up to the surprising news of the death of Chadwick Boseman after losing his fight against colon cancer, a disease that had afflicted him for four years and that he had kept as secret as possible. The 43-year-old American actor had led a respectable two-decade career in film and television, but his popularity had taken off since he began playing the superhero. T’Challa/Black Panther in the filmic titan that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Beginning with “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016, Boseman appeared in a total of four Marvel films, including the critically acclaimed “Black Panther” (2018) and the two “Avengers: Infinity War” mega-crossovers (2018). and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). Despite having a relatively small participation in the gigantic saga that is the MCU compared to other actors such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans or Samuel L. Jackson, the gap left by the actor’s departure is enormous and is more evident than never with the next release this November of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, a film that deals with the consequences of the death of T’Challa, the character brought to life by the actor.

While Marvel Studios is keeping details about the film’s plot under wraps, the studio’s respect for the late actor has been made more than evident by trailers for the film, which shows Wakanda – the fictional nation he was king of. – in mourning for the death of their monarch. Similarly, much of the film’s mystery centers around who will succeed T’Challa as the Black Panther.

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

It was precisely to fill this void that the director and co-writer of the film, Ryan Coogler, considered “the greatest challenge of his professional career”, qualifying Boseman as the “glue that united the project” during an appearance on the “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” podcast. He added that “no doubt this hurt, but also incredibly motivating. When you remember how this guy (Boseman) lived his life and how he navigated this world and what he gave us.”

Meanwhile, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, also spoke of the impact that the unexpected death of the actor caused in the production house. “Our only thoughts, for many weeks afterwards, had nothing to do with the movie. They had to do with him, with his family, with his wife and with his legacy”, Said the boss of the company during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes.

The Marvel Studios executive added that for the tribute they followed the guide of Ryan Coogler and announced that they have something “very special in mind” with “Wakanda Forever”.

The need to respect the legacy left behind by Chadwick Boseman has also extended to his fellow cast members, with Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o – who plays the warrior Nakia in the film – expressing the difficulties they had in making the film without the actor.

“For us as a cast, losing our king, Chadwick Boseman, was a lot to take in, and in many ways, we’re still processing it.”, he said in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter during the San Diego Comic-Con. ” When you lose someone, I don’t know when you stop missing them. And of course, we are very sorry, making this film without him..”

She has not been the only one to express that lack, with actress Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda and mother of T’Challa and Shuri, remarking on the impact felt on set by the empty throne.

“Everybody felt, the first week of shooting, Chadwick’s presence and missed him on that throne, but we all got together and paid tribute to him before we started, which was wonderful… everybody talking with beautiful words about him and expressing how much he matters to us and how he informed and inspired us”, revealed to The Guardian in September 2021.

Namor (Tenoch Huerta) is the ruler of Atlantis in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” He is the son of a human and the Atlantean princess (Photo: Marvel)

Even actors who failed to act with Boseman shared how he has inspired them both on and off stage, with Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays the film’s antagonist Namor the Sub-Sailor, stating how his admiration for the actor mixed with his character’s own admiration for his fictional counterpart.

“My character has a deep admiration for Black Panther, T’Challa. But, me as an actor and as a simple human being, what Chadwick meant, so powerful, so profound, is extraordinary. And it is… yes, a great inspiration”, he stated to the YouTube channel Black Girl Nerds.

“On different levels, in fiction and in real life, to be a part of this and to feel its presence through the legacy, through the people who were involved in this project is fantastic. As I have mentioned before, it’s like his shadow is on the wall”, he added.

WHO WILL BE THE SUCCESSOR?

Although the character of T’Challa will not be replaced by another actor, the role of the hero will have a successor; and while his identity is still one of Marvel’s most closely guarded secrets, among the favorites to replace Boseman were names like Michael B. Jordan – despite the fact that his character, Killmonger, died in the first “Black Panther” ” – or Winston Duke with M’Baku, T’Challa’s warrior and brother-in-arms.

However, advances seem to indicate that the successor to Black Panther has a slimmer and more feminine figure, which leads us to other possible candidates such as Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), the warrior Okoye (Danai Gurira) or Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), T’Challa’s sister. Of these, the latter is the most likely, considering that Shuri temporarily replaced T’Challa in her role in the comics in 2008.

T’Challa’s successor as Black Panther will be revealed in “Wakanda Forever”. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Additionally, fans of the saga have noticed that the new Black Panther uses a weapon quite similar to the Vibranium gloves that Shuri used in the first film, although of course these could be borrowed. Whatever the successor, the expectations could not be higher for the film to be released this coming November 11.