Celia Munoz on America’s Got Talent

We have reached the halfway point of the semifinals of America’s Got Talent, the places to enter the Top 11 are filled as the best acts of the competition are presented. This fourth week we had another select group of participants competing to win the title, the million dollars and their own presentation in Las Vegas.

The radical change of format for season 17 came to shake these galas live. Only two acts will advance to the final thanks to the votes of the public, each week. That’s the rules, but the judges have an ace up their sleeve.

British producer Simon CowellColombian actress Sofia Vergarathe german supermodel Heidi klum and the Canadian comedian howie mandel They will each have the power to select an eliminated semifinalist, so that the four will compete for the last place in the final through the votes of the public.

So far the only confirmed finalists are Terry Crews’ saxophonist and gold pass, Avery Dixon and the country singer Drake Milliganaccompanied by his band. Although it is not common for this genre to be popular in AGT, it is more characteristic of The Voicefor example, advanced to the final the country trio that received the golden buzzer group, Chapel Hartand the magician yuhojinone of Cowell’s wheelies this season.

This week counts precisely on the participation of Celia Munozventriloquist and opera singer who won the sixth edition of Got Talent Spain hand in hand with their original acts, including Joselito. She wowed the judges and got four yeses and her favor in the deliberation round, so we’ll see how she does at this live gala.

If you don’t want to miss out on everything that has happened this season, at MUNDIARIO we have once again taken the opportunity to show you a summary of everything that has happened in the third semifinal of AGT season 17:

MPLUSPLUS, Jojo & Bri and The Cline Twins

The first act of the night has been MPLUS, a Japanese dance group that has spent the last few years perfecting their choreography to incorporate the magic of LED lighting technology. To the beat of High Power by Coldplay these dancers shone on stage with their technologically modified ribbons, electronic umbrellas and even their innovative masks with which they recreated shapes as if on a screen.

Joseph “Jojo” and his niece Bri’Anna “bri” They hit the stage as a vocal duo. They interpreted You Gotta Be by Des’ree, a completely fun version that made the audience have a good time of r&b, soul and even a little funk in the mix. Jojo’s thick voice contrasted with the powerful and very controlled voice of Bri, who has earnestly earned being called a prodigy on social media.

The Twins Connor and Carson they publicly admitted that they had a lot of free time at home, enough to grab hockey sticks and pucks to effectively keep them off the ground for the world. They do very precise tricks, the eyes of the public do not know where to look, because the boys hit the puck, passing it from one side to the other, near the judges and the stage shaped like a hockey rink.

Amanda Mammana, XOMG Pop and Nicolas RIBS

Amanda quickly became a favorite of the fans. She suffers from speech disorders, but has found in singing a way to communicate without problems, discovering that when he sings he does not stutter. With a wonderful staging, she presented another of her original songs, Worth Fighting Forwhich is about fighting for worthwhile causes, such as self-love.

XOMG Pop They are a powerful group of girls, the youngest is 10 years old, but they act like all professionals. Brought together and trained by celebrities JoJo Siwa and her mother Jess Siwa, these girls have dancing, singing and a very colorful stage presence. They presented their most recent song, Merry Go Roundin which they had everything to win, but perhaps the pressure played a trick on them, as the judges noted that vocally they were not impeccable.

Then the magic acts were back. Nicholas is a French magician who dazzled everyone with a card act that quickly morphed into something else. Terry was his assistant, he believed that he would only sign a card, and that the magician would draw it from a deck, but RIBS has taken digitization so seriously that it was helped by a large screen projected on the table, like a computer monitor, pulling files from the trash to real life, a great keyboard, and even a hammer to smash it all.

Mia Morris, Hayden Kristal and Celia Munoz

the teenager Mia Morris came out on stage re-enacting her audition. Being a one-woman band is really complicated, so singing their original song We Were Never FriendsPlaying the drums, drums, guitar, bass and even the ukulele, while moving and interacting with the audience is a stressful task, but one that was rewarded with the screams of the audience.

Comedians have had a rough patch this season. Only Don McMillan made it into the top 3 in week one, and crowd favorites Lace Larrabee and Aiko Tanaka were hit with nerves and excitement. It was not the case of Hayden Kristal, this comedian was born with a hearing disability, charmed the public with his routine about his pets, showing greater mischief than he had shown in his audition before the judges. The night she suited him wonderfully, the audience laughing at every line, including Simon, who gave Hayden a standing ovation.

One of the most anticipated acts was the Celia Munoz, the winner of the sixth edition of Got Talent Spain, who obtained the gold pass in, precisely, one of the semifinals of that season. She had impressed the audience and the judges of the North American version at the auditions, by singing without barely moving her mouth, with a routine in which she also drank from a bottle of water while.

For these semifinals he wanted to pay tribute to the recently deceased Olivia Newton-Johnrecreating a drive-in theater where he saw grease, pretending to be another spectator while singing Hopelessly Devoted to You while eating popcorn, ice cream, and even drinking a milkshake. He included a lot of comedy in his routine, once again involving the essential Manolo, the voice on the other side of the phone. He received a standing ovation from all the judges.

Funkanometry and Sara James

By the end of the night the best friends, Carlow Rush and Jacksun Fryer, presented a choreography with a medley of songs from yesterday. With an excellent musical track they danced introducing comedy in the routine. The medley was composed of boogie wonderland from Earth, Wind & Fire, U Can’t Touch This by MC Hammer, We Are Family by Sisters Sledge Y I Wanna Dance with Somebody of the eternal whitney houston.

The night was closed by Sarah James, the young singer who received the golden pass from Simon. For this presentation, which has gone viral, he decided to interpret a version of the famous Rocketman by Elton John, quite modernized and with a slightly more gloomy outlook. Still, she reminded the audience why she received the gold pass from Simon.

Who made it to the AGT final?

Of all the acts of the night, only two were able to secure their place in the final. Terry announced, at Wednesday’s results gala, that the five most voted contestants of the night They were Hayden Crystal, Celia Muñoz, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James and Amanda Mammana. The rest did not get enough support from the audience to enter the Top 5, so they have been eliminated.

In the most tense moment of the night, the identities of the three acts that managed to win the podium were revealed. Both Hayden and Amanda didn’t make it. In the end, it was announced that Celia had come in third place, and that the two acts that go to the final are the singer Sara and the magician Nicolas.

It is not the end of the road for Celia. There is still the possibility that the judges will choose her to integrate one of the four positions for the wildcard. So it could be picked up for the final.

Next week another group of 11 acts will be presented for the last places, there are four left except for the refishing position. We will see like this Acapop! (a cappella youth group), Bayley Graham (tap dancer), Harper (metal singer), jack williams (ventriloquist), Jannick Holste (dancing magician), The Lazy Generation (comedy group), Lee Collison (singer) Lily Melola (singer-songwriter and Heidi’s golden pass), Merissa Beddows (imitator), Metaphysical (special effects and multimedia) and Mike E Winfield (funny). @worldwide