Car agencies prefer credits for missing units

The shortage of cars due to lack of microprocessors diametrically modified the marketing of new vehicles. Faced with the growing demand and limited availability of compact and subcompact cars, agencies favor clients who request credits of up to 16 percent per year with insurance, in addition to accepting a waiting list, as they represent additional earnings.

During the pandemic the breakdown of supply chains generated less availability of new cars. In Mexico, production fell 20 percent in 2020 and the lack of chips caused it to fall 2 more points in 2021, he explained to MILLENNIUM José Zozaya, president of the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA).

“The automotive sector in Mexico remains very vulnerable due to the lack of components, but without a doubt this will be a better year than the previous one due to the strategies implemented, which also include new models, perhaps less sophisticated, but with the safety and efficiency that characterizes automotive firms”, says Zozaya.

Today the agencies, which in most cases do not depend directly on the brands, but on individuals to whom they concession the saleThey seek to recover.

“A large part of the cash transactions for compact and subcompact vehicles are not accepted. Even in high-end vehicles that, due to their cost, are in existence, attempts are made to place credits of up to 72 months,” he says. Guillermo, manager of a distributor south of Mexico City.

“This is a business. Before our job was to attract customers; now they are the ones who arrive with money in hand asking for new models believing that they will have it immediately, but they are wrong; Agencies give priority to applicants for brand financing, which is where the greatest utility lies. If you want to buy cash, we will probably put you at the end of the waiting list, ”she relates.

MILLENNIUM He toured agencies in search of testimonials from sellers and clients, whose identities are protected under alternate names. In a Nissan south of the city, it is encouraged to acquire a credit for the most immediate delivery of the basic March Sense standard 2022 that costs 245,900 pesos, with an average delay of a month and a half. But the customer is urged to buy the intermediate version of 273 thousand 900 pesos with aluminum wheels, fog lights, 7-inch touch screen and more with delivery time, approved financing of 20 days.

“The austere models are sold out and slightly more expensive alternatives are offered, but they can pay given the urgency of the unit that is delivered with all the sensors and so as not to compromise the four-year guarantee,” says agent Rosa María.

For now there is no existence of the Nissan V-Drive (258 thousand 900 pesos) used for taxis of application. “The waiting list is more than 30 and we have requests since December that we have not been able to fulfill.”

Those who deposited a down payment of 5,000 pesos have the option of withdrawing without penalty, but most wait because the cost of the units is constantly increasing and they want to anticipate the release of 2023 models that will be more expensive,” Rosa points out.

Juan Carlos urgently needs a Nissan V-Drive to replace his 2018 Sentra that he uses as an app taxi, like 300,000 other “app” drivers in the country, but since April he has had no luck. The price was increased by 6 thousand pesos “and in September there will be an adjustment”and they said. “I looked at other related model agencies, but it is the same; there is no other remedy than to accept the conditions of the distributors”.

And in case there are any doubts that the financing is more convenient for the automotive agencies, there is the price of the standard March Sense 2022 of 245,900 pesos, with a down payment of 130,000 pesos, a term of 36 months and monthly installments of 4,827 pesos than from from January 1, 2023 they rise to 5 thousand 593 pesos, for a total cost of the unit of 323 thousand pesos that increases as the term of the financing is extended to 48 or 60 months.

At the Volkswagen Coapa agency, agent Rosalía T. explained that the Virtus 2022 (350 thousand 990 pesos) sold out two weeks ago and they do not expect others, because they are about to receive the 2023 version. “We also do not have the Jetta 2022, what we can offer are vehicles that are in existence, such as the T-Cross and Tiguan 2022 that range from 420 thousand to 549 thousand 990 pesos”.

“So there are no new CDs for sale?” asks a customer.

-No. What we are offering as new units arrive perfectly equipped with all their electronic systems, are the pre-owned, whose sales have grown by more than 30 percent because we offer guarantees and financing schemes of up to 36 months that allow the client to renew their unit for a more recent one.”

Or, continues the saleswoman Rosalía, “if you want a new car on credit, a financing line is opened and a down payment of 20,000 pesos is requested to register it on the list with a tentative delivery date that can take between one and three months” .

Meanwhile, in one General Motors south of the city there is only one Aveo LS on display. This basic standard, which three months ago cost 247,000 pesos, now is around 268,900 pesos. with financing.

“The austere Aveo is sold out and the waiting list is for the Onix 2023; its initial price is 299 thousand 900 pesos, but there will be versions with more equipment, “explained advisor Raúl E.

“The most prudent thing, Raúl recommends, is that if you want a new unit, request financing immediately and set aside your Onix 2023 because in this model similar to the Aveo, there is already an extensive waiting list for its price, comfort and high performance. in fuel”.

In a Ford agency also no compact cars. The Figo 2022 has been sold out since June. “What we have is the 2022 Mustang priced at 929,400 pesos, the Explorer (1,57,000 pesos) and the five versions of the Ecosport, from between 387,000 to 450,000 pesos, in cash or with financing,” he specified. Counselor Patricia N.

The path of torture

After five months, Gonzalo was able to release a car, but not the brand he had chosen. Since April he got a IMSS financing for 200 thousand pesos and immediately went to the Mazda agency in the west of the capital for a Sedan I TM priced at 309,900 pesos.

The advisor told her that there was no problem and she would only have to register on the list by depositing a down payment of 20,000 pesos. Two months passed without any units, so she decided to cancel, look for a Honda City (325 thousand pesos) but also signed up on a waiting list.

“In the Honda after two months they told me that the unit was already there, but when commenting that the rest (125 thousand pesos) would be in cash and without the insurance of the agency, they told me that to proceed with the purchase I had to cover the missing with brand financing. “They argued that the unit had risen in price to 359,800 pesos and had also been diverted to Querétaro.”

Given this, he chose to go to the Toyota agency for a Yaris Sport (325,900 pesos). He was invited to use Toyota Financial Service to cover the rest of the paymentbut when he insisted that he was told that it was the first on the list, they accepted the payment in cash, although he could not choose the color.

Hopeless in 2023

The lack of new units due to chip damage and in supply chains affect sales in 2022; however, there is still no guarantee that the situation will improve next year, said vendor Carmina.

She herself advised that “if you have the cash and you need it urgently, contribute a down payment of 80 percent and the rest in 12 monthly installments. That way they will put it on the list and not leave it last. The distributors want me to use their financing because it implies opening profits, interest and insurance.”

“Maybe the unit will be more expensive, but if it doesn’t take too long, the price adjustment that comes in 2023 will be saved and surely there won’t be enough units to cover the demand.”

