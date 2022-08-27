Camila Cabello’s hint to Shawn Mendes on TikTok

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their breakup in November after more than two years of dating. A news that caught us all by surprise, leaving us with a broken heart, they were so cute together! Months later, we recognize that we have not yet overcome the end of their courtship, although it seems that she has already left this stage behind, since she is already dating another person. Now, that doesn’t stop her from throwing Shawn a little taunt from time to time…

Camila’s fans believe that the last video she posted on TikTok It is a hint towards her ex-boyfriend. If you haven’t seen it yet, you have to because it’s gold. In the clip, the artist gives it her all singing while she wears a messy bun and uses a wooden spoon as a microphone. But what has really caught the attention of fans is the lyrics of the song. “If you only knew how much I suffered for you, having to forget you without knowing why. And now you call me, you want to see me, you swear to me that you have changed and you think about coming back. If you didn’t know how to love, now you can leave”, sings. Uuuh, the truth is that it does sound indirect…

The reasons for the rupture we have been knowing little by little. A few months ago, Camila opened up about the end of her relationship with Shawn in an interview, attributing the separation to a change in their respective priorities, rather than a break in the relationship itself.

“My priorities have changed and my focus has changed throughout my life (…) And the same has happened with those years that we were together. My goal now was simply: how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy and happy relationship? I’ve done a lot of therapy, and my goals have changed. I think as I get older, what I want in the first place changes. And I feel like it did for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we’re learning how to be healthy adults,” he said.

Although some time has passed since their breakup, the truth is that we miss how cute they were together. Surely you also remember those first times when they went hand in hand on the street, when they confirmed that they were a couple via Instagram or their first kisses in public.