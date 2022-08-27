Buy an engagement ring in Coppel and this will pay in weekly installments

Consumer gets “in debt” with Coppel and thus acquires an engagement ring, which will be paid in weekly installments.

In a recent study, Grupo Coppel ranked fifth in the pages of eCommerce preferred in Mexico, only below Amazon, Mercado Libre and others.

Grupo Coppel is in the 113th place of the 250 most important retail stores in the world.

Client obtains credit in Coppel to buy an engagement ring and, through social networks, shares how the process went and how much he will pay in weekly installments

Consumers today have endless choices of retail stores which can be accessed in order to make daily purchases or even buy products that could be considered “essential”; Thus, products such as footwear, cell phones, computers, refrigerators, etc., are among the best sellers thanks to the fact that companies are carrying out different strategies to monopolize their respective market.

Among the wide range of retail alternatives, there are some Mexican brands that have known how to stand out and position themselves in the preference of consumers, some of them with great recognition throughout the world.

In this sense, according to the Global Powers of Retailing study by Delloite, where it shows top 250 retail stores in the worldFemsa is in 63rd position, Grupo Coppel is in 113th place, Soriana Organization in 133, Grupo Comercial Chedraui in 161 and El Puerto de Liverpool in 162, among other national and international brands that have proven to excel in the market.

One of the reasons why these brands have managed to position themselves in an increasingly competitive market is due to the market studies previously carried out when locating their branches, as well as the product offers (of their respective values ​​directed towards your market) and even the regulations that are carried out in each of its stores that seek to establish quality for both customers and collaborators.

Open credit in Coppel and buy an engagement ring

Today, Coppel is one of the most popular stores in Mexico and one of the most recognized in terms of eCommerceas shown by the study Statista Global Consumer Surveycarried out between July and September of last year by the statistics platform Statista, where Grupo Coppel ranked fifth on the pages of eCommerce preferred in Mexico, only below Amazon, Mercado Libre and others.

However, on many occasions, the face-to-face shopping experience is more important for customers, who seek to learn more about the products they are going to purchase.

Something similar happened with a new Coppel client, who, through his social networks, revealed how he opened his store credit to buy an engagement ring. In his video, he also reveals that he will pay the amount of 78 pesos in a period of 156 weeks.

“Compa, you are going to get divorced and you will continue to have the ring debt”; “It would have been cheaper in Liverpool for months without interest”; “With this economic crisis and inflation, and to the best of his ability, he bought her a ring. That is valued. You very well! For us, it does count.”; are some of the reactions deposited in the comment box.

Currently, social networks play an important role in the daily life of users, because thanks to them it is possible to learn about various stories and experiences that, in one way or another, manage to position brands.

