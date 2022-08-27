Broadcast MINUTE BY MINUTE for matchday 11 of Liga MX

The Eagles are looking for a victory against the Cañonero team that will allow them to sleep as general leaders of the competition and, incidentally, extend their streak to six consecutive victories.

América is on fire in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. with a streak of five wins in a rowthe azulcremas will enter the Kraken this Friday night to face Mazatlán FC in a commitment corresponding to the activity of the eleventh day of the contest that to win, it would allow them to take the top of the tournament provisionally.

The Eagles arrive at this meeting after having beaten Querétaro on Tuesday, also as a visitor thanks to a solo goal by Emilio Larawho, by the way, remains a doubt for this match because he suffered a muscular discomfort that, at first, was not serious, although it will be Fernando Ortiz who decides whether or not to use the right side.

In this match, those from Coapa will face old acquaintances and others not so much. With the Cañoneros will be Nicolás Benedetti and Jorge Meré, soccer players whose federation rights belong to the Millonetas, but who, not being considered by the coaching staff, were loaned to Mazatlán. Both of them will surely want to put on a convincing performance to show that they could contribute in the Nest.

Where to watch the live streaming of America vs. Mazatlan

The match between América and Mazatlán corresponding to matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament will take place this Friday, August 26 at 9:05 p.m. You can see the game LIVE for the sign of Aztec Sports on channel Azteca 7. Similarly, on Monumental Eagles We will be from El Kraken to bring you all the details.

América vs Mazatlan: Possible alignments

America: Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layún, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez; Diego Valdes and Henry Martin. DT: Fernando Ortiz.

Mazatlan: To be confirmed.

Minute-by-minute transmission: America vs Mazatlan

