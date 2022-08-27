Britney Spears songs and their meanings

Just over two decades ago, everyone loved Britney Spearsafter the phenomenon “Baby One More Time”album that sold only in the US, 14 million copies.

Her debut album, when she was 17 yearswas accompanied by a video clip from the homonymous single with her dressed in school clothes with a short skirt, pigtails, white shirt tied at the navel and making the whole class dance.

Several thought that from the letter there was a sexual chargebut the truth was another.

The book “The Song Machine: YoInside The Hit Factory”refers that the authors of the song Max Martin and Rami Yacoubhad the mere intention of occupying a ‘teen’ theme to give it to the artist.

The phrase that in Spanish would be translated as “Honey, once again”, indicates the author of the book, was simply to endorse the request of the girl who has just ended a relationship and have a second chance.

“My Loneliness Is Killing“(my loneliness is killing me) and”When I’m Not With You, I Lose My Mind, Give Me a Sing” (when I’m not with you, I lose my mind, give me a sign), it would be another one that confirms the version.

The paparazzi They began to harass her, the fans went crazy at her concerts and the media always wanted to know everything about someone who was barely out of adolescence, but who had been in the spotlight since she was a child as a little Disney.

In “Lucky“, subject of “Oops!…I did it again“, his second album, born in Mississippi He allegedly began to leave signs that fame was taking its toll on him.

If two decades earlier Madonna had recreated the myth of marilyn monroe in its “material girl“, Britney had chosen the so-called Mecca of Cinema for in the video clipshow a successful actress, who even won the Oscar, but still suffered and cried for being alone.

“She’s a star, but she cry, cry, in her lonely heart, thinking if there’s nothing missing in my life. Then why do these tears come at night“, he says in one of the verses, which would translate as “she is a star, but she cries in her lonely heart, thinking if she lacks something in life, why do those tears come at night?”

Around the time and on the album In the areawas included “Touch of my hand”which if there were doubts, marked the new britney grounds. As the title says, it talks about self-discovery female with masturbation.

The same album a phrase from the theme “(I got that) boom boom“, which would be translated as “shortiewe go to the club and get horny with britney“, It was a sign of his new facet.

Four years ago the dictionary oxford chose “Toxic” as the word of the year and stated that Spears had a relevant role in it, thanks to her 2003 song, in which she was resignify the concept.

In its lyrics a lover is spoken of as someone dangerous, but addictive, which according to the dictionary drew a good metaphor of what the word means, which helped to popularize it.

The Civio Foundation, reported by the newspaper El País, explained that even before this boom, the media used the word to refer to gases Y vaporsthen jump to more social spheres like family.