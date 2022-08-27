Britney Spears returns to music in duet with Elton John

After a hard personal and family battle, everything indicates that Britney Spears would be ready to return to music. This time, she would do it as an autonomous and free woman.

Last year, a court ruling in favor of the singer ruled the end of her father’s guardianship. The parent of the Princess of pop controlled -for years- the finances and personal decisions of Britney.

Now, life smiles at Britney Spearswith a very high popularity sustained over time, married and facing a musical comeback expected by her fans.

It was about this that new details were leaked in recent hours. Britney Spears would have recorded a duet with Elton Johnwhich would then be his return to music.

