Britney Spears returns to music in duet with Elton John

After a hard personal and family battle, everything indicates that Britney Spears would be ready to return to music. This time, she would do it as an autonomous and free woman.

Last year, a court ruling in favor of the singer ruled the end of her father’s guardianship. The parent of the Princess of pop controlled -for years- the finances and personal decisions of Britney.

Now, life smiles at Britney Spearswith a very high popularity sustained over time, married and facing a musical comeback expected by her fans.

It was about this that new details were leaked in recent hours. Britney Spears would have recorded a duet with Elton Johnwhich would then be his return to music.

The expected return of Britney Spears

Along with a very hard concert tour in Las Vegas, Britney Spears released her latest album in 2016.

Called Glory, had a reversal deluxe editionpublished in 2020. All this, under the tutelage of his father.

Britney Spears would return to music in the coming days in his duet with Elton John. Both would have recorded a new version of the British musician’s classic, “Tiny Dancer”.

“It was the idea of Elton John and Britney Spears she’s a big fan. She recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet, and it’s amazing”, reported the website Six Page.

In that line, they added: “Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super secret recording session overseen by producer Andrew Watt.”

At the close of this post, there was no confirmed date for the release of the recorded duet.