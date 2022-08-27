Britney Spears “is traumatized by what she lived through” and will not have to testify again about her legal guardianship USA USA United States Celebs RMMN | TVMAS

Los Angeles Court Judge Brenda Penny, who has supervised everything related to the legal guardianship of Britney Spearsdetermined this Wednesday that the singer will not have to testify again about it despite the investigation she is carrying out on her father for alleged financial abuse.

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, explained that the star “She is traumatized by what she experienced” during almost 14 years of guardianship and, therefore, having to answer questions related to the case would only re-traumatize her.

Although Judge Penny ended the guardianship of the singer in the fall of last year, after a media process that lasted for months and in which Spears denounced being “exploited by her family”, The case now continues with the investigation of the accounts of her father, who oversaw the life of the singer.

At the hearing that marked the release of Spears, Rosengart assured that he was convinced that Britney’s father and a motley crew of businessmen and lawyers took advantage of legal guardianship to enrich themselves thanks to its success and subjecting it to a tight control in which it did not have access to its accounts or power to decide its projects.

According to the attorney, Spears’ father, Jamieyou could have won up to $6 million fraudulently.

The case took a turn after The New York Times published a report with statements from three people who had worked for the artist and who They stated that the parent had placed microphones in Britney’s house, whose calls and messages were interceptedincluding communications with your own attorney.

Apparently, the California Justice was completely unaware of these practices and therefore forced the father to submit a statement and all documentation pertaining to guardianship by August 12.

They are also called to declare their former representative, Lou Taylor, and his partner Robin Greenhill, both suspected of signing lucrative contracts against the will of the artist to earn more money.

For its part, the parent’s defense requested that Spears testify for the accusations made publicly against her client, something to which the judge finally did not agree.