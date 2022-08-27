Britney Spears and the hidden side of her songs

Just over two decades ago, everyone loved Britney Spears, after the phenomenon Baby one more time, an album that sold 14 million copies in the US alone.

Her debut album, when she was 17 years old, was accompanied by a video clip of the homonymous single with her dressed in school clothes with a short skirt, pigtails, a white shirt tied at the navel and making the whole class dance.

Several thought that from the lyrics there was a sexual charge, but the truth was another.

The book “The song machine: inside the hit factory” refers that the authors of the song Max Martin and Rami Yacoub had the mere intention of occupying a teen theme to give it to the artist.

The phrase that in Spanish would be translated as “Honey, once again”, indicates the author of the book, was simply to endorse the request of the girl who has just ended a relationship and have a second chance.

“My loneliness is killing” (my loneliness is killing me) and “When I’m not with you, i lose my mind, give me a sing” (when I’m not with you, I lose my head, give me a sign), would be another which confirms the version.

The paparazzi began to harass her, the fans went crazy at her concerts and the media always wanted to know everything about the one who was barely out of adolescence, but who had been in the spotlight since she was a child as a little Disney.

In “Lucky”, the theme of “Oops!…I did it again”, her second album, the born in Mississippi allegedly began to leave signs that fame was taking its toll on her being.

If two decades earlier Madonna had recreated the myth of Marilyn Monroe in her “Material Girl”, Britney had chosen the so-called Mecca of Cinema for the video clip, to show a successful actress, who even won the Oscar, but still suffered and I cried to be alone.

«She’s a star, but she cry, cry, in her lonely heart, thinking if there’s nothing missing in my life. Then why do these tears come at night”, he says in one of the verses, which would translate as “he is a star, but he cries in his lonely heart, thinking if he lacks something in life, why do those tears come in the night?”.

At the time and on the album In the zone, “Touch of my hand” was included, which if there were any doubts, marked the new terrain of Britney. As the title says, it talks about female self-discovery with masturbation.

The same album, a phrase from the song “(I got that) Boom Boom”, which would be translated as “Shorty, let’s go to the club and get horny with Britney”, was a sign of his new facet.

Four years ago the Oxford dictionary chose “Toxic” as the word of the year and affirmed that Spears had a relevant role in it, thanks to her 2003 song, in which the concept is resignified.

In its lyrics a lover is spoken of as someone dangerous, but addictive, which according to the dictionary drew a good metaphor of what the word means, which helped to popularize it.

The Civio Foundation, reported by the newspaper El País, explained that until before this boom, the media used the word to refer to gases and vapors, and then jump to more social spheres such as the family.