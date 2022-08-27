Britney Spears and Elton John celebrate the triumph of their song, ‘Hold me closer’, which is already number 1

“Hi Sir Elton John. We are number 1 in about 40 countries… Hollyshit!“. From his bathtub and bursting with enthusiasm, Britney Spears has sent this message to Elton John. The joy was justified by the success that his new song is reaping. Together they have launched version of the song ‘Tiny Dancer’, published by Elton John 51 years ago. the duet, ‘Hold me closer’, it’s already hitting hard.

The singer had not published anything for six years. His latest album, ‘Glory’saw the light in 2016. At this time has managed to win the legal battle against his father, who had his guardianship for 13 years. Spears fans, who created the powerful movement free britneyhave welcomed the long-awaited musical theme with the same passion.

Two days before the launch, the singer showed her nervousness on the networks: “It’s absolutely great that you’re singing with one of the most classic men of our time… I’m kind of overwhelmed… It’s a big thing for me!” he confessed.

And a day later, it was Elton John who celebrated the reception of the public: “I am delighted with the response to #HoldMeCloser. I wanted to make a fun and happy theme for the summerSo I was ecstatic when Britney Spears agreed to be a part of it.”

At the moment there is no video clip, but if you want to listen to this great song, ‘Hold me closer’, click on the video accompanying this information. Hit play… and enjoy!