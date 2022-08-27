Brian Rodríguez arrived at CDMX to report with the Eagles

The Uruguayan has arrived. whiles America was preparing in Mazatlanthe Mexico City received to brian rodriguez to report immediately and perform the corresponding medical tests. The American attacker arrived alone in our country because he made a stopover in Houston to process his work visa.

All that is needed is for Rodríguez to pass the physical tests since before arriving in our country he collected the work permit that will allow him to be available for the next day if the Technical Body of the Tano Ortiz.

Smiling Brian proudly showed off the colors of the institution with a scarf while waiting for his family who had arrived through the other terminal of the airport since they flew directly from The Angels.

It is worth mentioning that sources close to the board stated that the soccer player’s arrival time would be leaked so that the press could receive the player, however, in the end they did not comply and ended up deceiving the media who had information that the arrival It would be until today.

