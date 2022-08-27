Brendan Fraser will be honored at the Toronto Film Festival

Mexico City, August 22, 2022. Brendan Fraser, who stars in Darren Aronofsky’s new film, The Whalewill receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the Toronto Film Festival next month, Collider, Variety and The Wrap reported.

“Brendan Fraser delivers a performance of amazing depth, power and nuance in The Whale. This former Torontonian has been an action star, an on-screen comedian, and a romantic lead.

“We are delighted to welcome him home as the actor behind one of the best performances of the year,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a press release.

The Whale It will have its world premiere in Venice before moving to Toronto, and Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada.

This is the first lead role in a movie in a long time for Brendan Fraser, who rose to worldwide fame with the trilogy of The Mummyand recently appeared in Not One False Step. Soon it will also be in Killers of the Flower Moonby Martin Scorsese.

Brendan Fraser, who was born in Indianapolis, will collect the honor at the gala, which will also be held to raise funds, on September 11. The TIFF Tribute Award is one of the two major awards given out at the festival.

Other special awards that will be presented at the same ceremony will go to the cast of the film mypolicemanwhich includes Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and Rupert Everett, as well as the director of Empire of LightSam Mendes.

Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate Winslet, Anthony Hopkins, Meryl Streep and Joaquin Phoenix have all won the TIFF Tribute Award in previous years, which will now go to Brendan Fraser.

Text: Reforma Agency / Photo: Twitter