Brad Pitt surprised when talking about his daughters, Shiloh and Zahara, after years of silence

Since his separation and subsequent divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt he never appeared in public again with any of his six children. However, among the little that is known, the actor maintains a relationship with some of them and lives very close to the house that the boys share with his mother. In recent days, while promoting his latest film, Bullet Trainthe star surprised when talking about his two older girls, Shiloh and Zahara.

After leaking some videos of Shiloh dancing to the rhythm of different songs, which went viral on social networks, Pitt claimed to be very proud and moved by the talent of his heiress. During an interview with EntertainmentTonight, The chronicler asked her how she felt about this gift that the teenager has.

“ I’m shedding tears. It is very beautiful ”, assured the actor when expressing how he feels every time he sees her dancing. “ I love that they find their own way, that they discover the things that interest them, that they find their own voice and that they flourish ”, He added without hiding the happiness generated by seeing his children well.

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie surprises with her talent

The 16-year-old, who was born in Namibia, Africa, is Jolie and Pitt’s first biological child. While she keeps a low profile, she seems to have inherited her parents’ passion for art, something she passes on through dance. As a teenager, she loves urban dancing and performing on stage and, according to Us Weekly, He has attended classes for several years. “In her dance community she has made friends and everyone is in group chats and sharing her favorite things,” a source stated in an article published on June 8.

In contrast to Shiloh’s artistic streak, her older sister, Zahara, leans more towards the humanities and politics.. The 17-year-old is about to start her university studies, something that also makes Pitt very happy. “ She is very smart and will thrive even more in college. It is an exciting and beautiful time to find her own path and pursue her interests. I am very proud ”said the actor.

Angelina Jolie shared her joy at the admission of her daughter Zahara to Spelman College, a prestigious institution dedicated to the education of Afro-descendant women @angelinajolie – @angelinajolie

“Z”, as she is affectionately called within the family, was born in Ethiopia and was adopted by the actors when she was just a six-month-old baby. Days ago, in her account of InstagramJolie announced that the young woman would begin her higher studies in Spelman, a house of studies for Afro-descendant women which focuses on academic excellence within the liberal arts and sciences, with particular emphasis on the intellectual, creative, ethical, and leadership development of its students.

“Zahara with her sisters from Spelman! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. This is a very special place and it is an honor to have a new Spelman girl as a member of the family.”, the proud mother wrote on social media.

Pitt and Jolie have six children together: Maddox, 20, born in Cambodia, Pax, 18, born in Vietnam, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, biological children of the couple. Despite the many rumors circulating in the press about the actor’s bad relationship with his boys, some sources close to him say that this is not the case.

Angelina Jolie (3rd L) poses with her children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitton on the Eternals movie blue carpet TOLGA AKMEN – AFP

“Brad has dinner with his youngest children when they are all in Los Angeles. Since the children are older now, they have their own life and friends, but have a very good relationship with them”, assured a person from his environment recently.

In recent years, the battle between the actors for the possession of minors was critical. While the protagonist of maleficent accused her husband of mistreating children and linked his aggressive behavior to his alcoholism problemsPitt accused her of putting the boys’ privacy at risk by making certain data about their mental health public.

Despite rumors and speculation, the actor fought tirelessly to have the same rights as his ex-wife and, after five years, he achieved joint custody of Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Vivienne and Knox. At that time Maddox, being of legal age, was left out of this request.