‘Border’ and its surprising makeup: this is how the actors are









The make-up It is one of the great weapons of the seventh art, a tool with which to transform the most beloved actors by the public and turn them into true strangers. has happened to Bradley Cooper and Tom Hanksaged for his next films, and also so many other stars: Charlize Theron, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto… But for great transformations, those of the Swedish film Border (2018), starring two trolls. For the actors to be able to put themselves in her shoes, a disturbing characterization was needed that, being so well done, achieved a Oscar nomination in the category of best makeup and hairdressing.

This was the metamorphosis of the protagonists of Border Behind these transformations were Goran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer, long-standing professionals with special attention to prosthetics. Göran Lundström has worked on films such as X Men First generation, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 either The woman of iron and, in addition, he has been responsible for turning Jared Leto into Paolo Gucci for the gucci house. Pamela Goldammer, for her part, has participated in Hell Boy II either Game of Thrones.









Jared Leto in ‘The House of Gucci’ GTRES/ MGM/ Courtesy Everett Collection “When they ask you to troll, you immediately have The Hobbit in the head, but I didn’t want to end up in that realm. I wanted to create something that looked weird but was real enough that you would believe that these trolls could be human“, Göran Lundström explained to The Hollywood Reporter. Interestingly, for the look of the female lead she was inspired by another actor, Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Holmes, Ray Donovan, the vice of power). But what are the actors like? Border in real life?









Eva Melander, the real Tina Border is starring a custom agent whose peculiar sense of smell, with which he smells guilt, for example, is very useful in his work. Eva Melander is the person who brings this character to life, Tina. The Swedish actress has participated in several series and films, such as the unlikely killera Netflix production that focuses on the murder of Olof PalmePrime Minister of Sweden.









