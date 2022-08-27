“Blonde” and other long-awaited films at the Venice Film Festival

This content was published on August 27, 2022 – 10:05

Alicia Garcia de Francisco

Editorial Culture, Aug 27 (EFE).- The 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival is held from August 31 to September 10 and among the 73 feature films, 16 shorts and 2 series, there are long-awaited titles such as “Blonde”, “Bardo ” or “Bones and All”. This is a selection to keep an eye on:

“BLONDE”: ANA DE ARMAS BECOMES MARILYN

The Hispanic-Cuban Ana de Armas seeks consecration in Hollywood with this film by Andrew Dominik that has generated many comments (and not all of them favorable) on social networks since before the first trailer came out. The choice of the protagonist has not been without controversy due to her accent, which led Brad Pitt (one of the producers) to defend her work.

“BARDO”, THE RETURN OF IÑÁRRITU TO MEXICO

“Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths” marks Alejandro González Iñárritu’s reunion with his native Mexico, where he had not filmed since “Amores perro” (2000). Daniel Giménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani star in this film, described as a “nostalgic comedy” and with which the filmmaker could repeat the success of his compatriot Alfonso Cuarón in his Mexican comeback with “Roma” (2018).

“BONES AND ALL”: GUADAGNINO, CHALAMET AND CANNIBALISM

The mix could not be more attractive. The always surprising Luca Guadagnino behind the camera, who meets again with the fashionable young actor, Thimothée Chalamet (whom he already directed in “Call Me by Your Name”, to shoot a story with overtones of cannibalism, love and quest Who eats who is something to be discovered in Venice.

“BRANISH SOULS OF INISHERIN”, MCDONAGH AFTER “THREE ANNOUNCEMENTS”

The British Martin McDonagh has been waiting. Five years ago he dazzled with “Three advertisements on the outskirts”, which began his career in Venice. And now he returns to the Venetian Lido to present a film shot in Ireland, about two friends played by Colin Farrel and Brendan Gleeson and that in its first images promises that beautiful misty Irish atmosphere.

“ARGENTINA, 1985”, THE CRIMES OF THE ARGENTINE DICTATORSHIP

Ricardo Darín gets into the shoes of prosecutor Julio Strassera and Peter Lanzani into that of Luis Moreno Ocampo in this film that tells the true story of the battle against those responsible for the terrible Argentine military dictatorship from 1976 to 1983. Behind the camera, Santiago Miter, responsible for titles such as “Paulina” (2015) and “La cordillera” (2017).

“DON’T WORRY DEAR”: OLIVIA WILDE AND HARRY STYLES

The actress Olivia Wilde surprised in her directorial debut, “Super Nerds” (2019) and now she arrives in Venice with “Don’t worry, dear”, a film of love and suspense, starring Harry Styles (ex-One Direction singer and director’s current partner) and Florence Pugh, one of the best actresses of her generation.

“THE WHALE”, THE TRANSFORMATION OF BRENDAN FRASER

A professor of 270 kilos. That is the character with which Brendan Fraser wants to give a new impetus to his career under the direction of Darren Aronofsky, one of those directors who never leaves anyone indifferent. He is also a regular at the festival, where he has presented “The Source of Life” (2006), “The Wrestler” (2008), “Black Swan” (2010) and “Mother!” (2017).

“THE KINGDOM EXODUS”, LARS VON TRIER RETURNS TO TELEVISION

In 2011 Lars von Trier was declared “persona non grata” by the Cannes Film Festival for comments supporting Hitler at the presentation of his film “Melancholia”. In 2014 he presented “Nymphomaniac II” by telephone in Venice. That same year he confessed that he had stopped resorting to drugs to write his films. What can you expect from him? Everything and nothing. And more being what a television series presents.

“THE SON”, FLORIAN ZELLER AFTER THE FANTASTIC “EL FATHER”

“The Father” (2020) was a great surprise with two great performances from Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. Now, the French playwright Florian Zeller has surrounded himself with Hopkins, Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dern to adapt another of his plays. And he has the bar very high.

LUCRECIA MARTEL AND CARLA SIMÓN GO TO THE SHORT

There are not many female directors this year in Venice and two of the most interesting participate with two shorts. They are the Argentinian Lucrecia Martel, who arrives with “Flat Chambermaid” and the Spanish Carla Simón, with “Letter from my mother to my son”, in the year in which she was consecrated in Berlin with the spectacular “Alcarrás”.

“IN VIAGGIO”, POPE FRANCIS AND HIS TRAVELS

Pope Francis has not stopped traveling since his election in 2013. He started with Lampedusa and continued through Brazil, Cuba, Iraq, the Middle East… up to a total of 53 countries. Gianfranco Rosi has created a documentary that mixes images from those trips, from his own films and from recent history that mixes the passage of time with the memory of cinema.

“THE kyiv TRIAL”, LOZNITSA TAKES UKRAINE TO THE SHOW

Sergei Loznitsa brings to the Mostra a harsh episode in the history of Ukraine, the kyiv trial, better known as the “Nuremberg of kyiv”, one of the first trials against the German Nazis and their collaborators. A look at the past that serves to remember the current situation in his country, which the director has narrated in numerous titles.

“NO BEARS”, JAFAR PANAHI IN THE DISTANCE

Iranian Jafar Panahi is in jail for demonstrating with several of his colleagues against the arrest of two other directors, Mohamad Rasoulof and Mostafa Ale Ahmad, following protests against violence against civilians in Iran. And in Venice it will be possible to see “No Bears”, his fourth film shot clandestinely.

“NUCLEAR”, OLIVER STONE ON THE NUCLEAR THREAT

Oliver Stone now sets his sights on the nuclear threat and climate change, “which has forced us to take a new look at the ways in which we generate energy”, in the words of the director. A documentary full of criticism that analyzes the challenges and possible solutions for a cleaner future.

“CALL OF GOD”, THE POSTHUMOUS FILM BY KIM KI-DUK

The Korean Kim Ki Duk was one of the victims of covid and died in Latvia while working on “Call of God”, which had been shot in Kyrgyzstan. A posthumous film by the director of “Iron 3” (2004) or “Spring, summer, autumn, winter… and spring” (2003), which was finished by friends of the director. EFE

agf /amg

