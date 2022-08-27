‘Black Adam’ and Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ were going to appear in ‘Shazam’ but it did not happen for this reason | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Black Adam’s origin and powers have been revealed in DC comics over the years. Also in them the link that this antihero has with ‘Shazam!’ has been clearly exposed.

That is why both characters were originally going to debut in the same movie, but everything changed at the request of Dwayne Johnson.

‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam!’ they were going to debut in the same movie

In an interview with Vanity Fair on August 11, 2022, actor Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock’, released several details about the DC superhero he will play, ‘Black Adam’.

He revealed that when the ‘Shazam’ movie was first planned it was 2014 and he was already booked as a co-star in this production: “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: two stories of origin in a single film”,

However, in the 2019 film starring Zachary Levi, ‘The Rock’ did not appear at all. Only a brief mention of his character was made, when the wizard who gives Shazam his powers tells him that he had previously given those abilities to the wrong person, who used them to satisfy Shazam’s desire for revenge. the.

This is how ‘The Rock’ got ‘Black Adam’ his own movie

The absence of “Black Adam” in the 2019 “Shazam” movie was due to the fact that “The Rock” did not agree with the original script, which mixed the stories of the two DC characters.

“When I read that, I knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie like this. We’d be doing Black Adam incredible harm.’ It would have been nice for Shazam to have two origin stories converge into one movie, but not good for Black Adam ”.

It was enough with a call from ‘The Rock’ for the entire DC cinematographic universe to change:

“I made a phone call. I said, ‘I have to share my thoughts here. It’s very unpopular…’ because everyone thought, ‘Hey, this script is great, let’s do this movie.’ I said, ‘I really think you should do ‘Shazam!’, do that movie by itself in the tone that you want. And I think we should separate this as well.’”

That was how Warner Bros. agreed to make two separate films. Even ‘Shazam!’ will premiere his second film on December 21, 2022.

According to Johnson, ‘Black Adam’ will forever change the DC universe on the big screen. This film will be released in theaters on October 21.