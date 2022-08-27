Birthdays if you are a woman, article by Ana Bernal-Triviño

I always grew up hearing that men get better with age, while we don’t. The actresses have spent years denouncing how from a certain age their work is complicated. read to Elena Anaya say that he wants to defend the wrinkles on his face and I remember speeches by emma thompson either meryl streep pointing out the pressure of age and on their bodies in the movies, as they got older.

Turning years seems to penalize, above all, women with a public dimensionin a society of image and spectacle that demands to be younger. Lisa LaFlamme, one of Canada’s best-known news anchors, has been fired for growing gray hair due to “viewers’ consumption shift”. She did not know that viewers consume hair and not information. It is not a unique case. Other presenters have echoed similar situations.

Some days ago a headline about Madonna read: “Retreat, Grandma”although the text just assumed how the singer has been criticized as she turned years while Mick jagger and so many others are put to a thousand wonders. We seem to have an expiration date. Either you strive to always look young or you lose your worth. If our gray hairs, wrinkles or bodies are questioned as we get older, the controversies of not being a mother at a certain age or talking about menopause are understandable.

Many headlines have also generated relations of Emmanuel Macron or of Keanu Reeves with their partners, women older than them. Some days ago, Iker Casillas shared the image with a woman who was not young. The comments were each more macho. On the other hand, she does not jump any alert when her partners or friends are younger, but they consider it as a success.

Thanks to those who have been raising their voices against all this for years. In the end, all the young women who now present, interpret, sing or are a couple will also have their birthday and will go through the same as everyone else. The system will always look for an increasingly younger replacement that barely values ​​experience, knowledge, or life.