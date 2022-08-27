Birthday one of the most beloved characters of recent times

Aaron Paul is a celebrity known throughout the world for his performance as Jesse Pinkman in, what some claim, is one of the best series of all time, breaking bad. And not only has he played it in the series, he also reprized the role in the 2019 film The waywhich continues the story of the series, and in the chapter titled breaking bad from the acclaimed series Better Call Saul.

This actor turns 44 today and despite his extensive filmography has not been able to separate himself from his role as the nice and clumsy Pinkman, a student of Walter White, with whom they later entered into an illegal business. However, after his appearance in chapter 11 of the prequel to breaking bad, Better Call Saul, the actor stated that this will be the last time that the public will see this beloved character. Undoubtedly, the young Jesse has managed to charm the fans of the series, mainly because of his sympathy and liveliness, also because he presented himself in a very attractive way and several were able to sympathize with him.

White and Pinkman became iconic characters after the series. (Image source: IMDB)

Despite his great performance, Jesse’s fate was not what we saw, on the contrary, the creators had a much more tragic ending. In the original script Pinkman was going to die at the hands of Tuco, a drug dealer with whom the duo partners in the first season. Thanks to the charisma that he impregnated Paul his character, Vince Gillian, the creator of the series, decided not to kill him at the end of the season. And the rest is history, of a secondary character and Walter’s companion, his history and development made him a protagonist and has managed to overshadow the great Heisenberg at various times.

To celebrate his birthday and remember his other projects, from quever we mention two interesting works that he has done Aaron Paul after the success that meant breaking bad.

bojack horseman

This series should not be confused with a series suitable for children, in fact, it is one of the best animated series in recent years. It has six seasons and 77 chapters in total that follow the life of BoJack, half horse and half human, who lives in an anthropomorphic world. bojack horseman is an actor who was very successful in the 90s after having participated in the comedy Horsin Around, but the years of glory and success were far behind. He then sets out to be relevant again like in the old days. With the help of various characters such as the human Todd, his roommate, and his manager, BoJack embarks on his path, while he will face his own demons, his addictions, and his love failures.

With absurd humor and too much sarcasm, bojack horseman It has positioned itself as one of the best animated series that Netflix has to offer. The cast is composed of the comedian Will Arnett like bojack, Aaron Paul as Todd Chavez amy sedaris as Princess Carolyn and Alison Brie as Diane Nguyen.

Exodus: Gods and Kings

This film directed by Ridley Scottt has a stellar cast led by Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton, Ben Kingsley, John Turturro, Aaron Paul Y Sigourney Weaver. This story is based on the biblical writings about the prophet Moses and the liberation of the Hebrews, who for years were subjected to slavery by the Egyptian people.

The film focuses on Moses, the favorite son of Pharaoh Seti, and his crossbreeding with his brother Ramses. It shows the relationship and brotherhood between these two characters, who were raised and educated together, but one day Moses discovers his origins and the prophecy behind his birth. After facing the truth, Moses must challenge his family to free the Hebrews subjugated by the Egyptians. Faced with the refusal and surprise of Ramses, the brothers will face each other and the film does not cut any detail when narrating these confrontations.

This action, drama and adventure film features strong performances by Bale and Edgerton, but they are accompanied by other luxury actors. In addition, although it focuses on telling this interesting and significant story, it does not leave aside the action and the pochoclero style. It is available on Star Plus for Argentina and Mexico and on Disney Plus for Spain.

Other works of Aaron Paul that are worth noting are the series Westworldavailable in hbo max, which has four seasons and has been one of the most acclaimed on the platform. And in 2014 she has performed alongside Pierce Brosnan, Toni Collette and Imogen Poots, Maybe another day. This film is as charming as it is raw and places four strangers on the roof of a building, near New Years, who plan to commit suicide. In Argentina and Mexico it is available in Prime Video.

