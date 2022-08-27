Birthday one of the most beloved characters of recent times

Aaron Paul is a celebrity known throughout the world for his performance as Jesse Pinkman in, what some claim, is one of the best series of all time, breaking bad. And not only has he played it in the series, he also reprized the role in the 2019 film The waywhich continues the story of the series, and in the chapter titled breaking bad from the acclaimed series Better Call Saul.

This actor turns 44 today and despite his extensive filmography has not been able to separate himself from his role as the nice and clumsy Pinkman, a student of Walter White, with whom they later entered into an illegal business. However, after his appearance in chapter 11 of the prequel to breaking bad, Better Call Saul, the actor stated that this will be the last time that the public will see this beloved character. Undoubtedly, the young Jesse has managed to charm the fans of the series, mainly because of his sympathy and liveliness, also because he presented himself in a very attractive way and several were able to sympathize with him.

