Beyoncé: LeToya Luckett on her success – ‘It’s no surprise to me that she’s the icon she is; She led by example ‘

Beyoncé is untouchable on stage. Before starting to become a true solo star, she led the quartet turned R & B / pop trio of the group Destiny’s Child. Her former member of the group, LeToya Luckett, says Beyoncé’s work ethic made her extraordinary from the start. She is not surprised by Beyoncé’s iconic status.

LeToya Luckett says Beyoncé’s work ethic is what created the icon she is

Luckett performed alongside Beyoncé as a member of Destiny’s Child until she was expelled from the group in 1998. Despite the drama, the former members of the group are now friends and Luckett remains one of Beyoncé’s biggest fans.

While appearing on Tank’s R&B money podcast, Luckett talked about Beyoncé’s work ethic, noting that even as a teenager she outperformed everyone else. She says that watching her performances of her currently, she is always amazed at what Beyoncé can do. Luckett explained:

Sometimes I look at her on stage, she doesn’t know, but I say, ‘We’re not used to that. Wait a minute. How did you do? We are not used to that. ‘ But it came from perfecting your craft and working. When some of us wanted to go to the movies, when we had our free time, she was sitting alone in the studio writing a record. I’ll never forget, I was in an indoor gym and we had fun like kids should and she sat in the hot machine at– and was writing on a track. And I remember going, ‘Where B?’ And they said, ‘Oh, she’s in the car.’ And I went to sit in the passenger seat and she just wrote this record. And I was like, ‘We’re out here trying to have fun and this girl, she’s in it. She lives this. As if she wanted so much. It’s no surprise to me that she’s the icon she is… her her work ethic… I’m not that monstrous, I’ve never seen anything like it.

The singer says Beyoncé has always helped out with members of her group

While Beyoncé was the lead singer and was given a lot of weight, Luckett says she served as a mentor to the rest of the group to ensure everyone achieved a certain level of perfection. Luckett said Beyoncé sacrificed fun and relaxation for the sake of her career, explaining:

Being around made you feel guilty if you weren’t. “As you wait, I’m not doing something right.” She did it, she set an example. B sat in the booth with me as I sang my parts. You know how normally, the lead singer, once they’ve done their role and you come in and sing your four lines and they walk away and do whatever? B sat in the booth with us on the floor in the corner e [coach us]. The support he would give us, even in the roles we played in this one, I will never forget.

LeToya Luckett also enjoyed solo success

Luckett used what she learned during her time in the group to have her singing and acting career. She has released several albums and singles, but it was a hit in Hollywood. Luckett currently stars in Raise Kananand also has serial credits such as Green leaf.

