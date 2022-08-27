Ben Affleck’s illness for which he must comply with strict sleep schedules

Last August 15, Ben Affleck celebrated his 50th birthday. She did it with her bags packed and flying in her jet private with the whole family from Los Angeles to Georgia. The actor owns a large mansion in this destination, and it was precisely the place where, five days after blowing out the candles, he said ‘yes, I do’ with Jennifer Lopez (53).

The great wedding of the Hollywood and the Bronx diva was the media focus in the United States and half the planet this past weekend. But it was not the first time that the couple of actors swore eternal love. Their first link took place on July 16 in Las Vegas, a more casual ceremony in which only the mother and children of the New Yorker were present.

In addition, between one wedding and another, the actors have not stopped traveling, making plans and complying with the controversial clause that JLo imposed in her prenuptial agreement -for which she requires her recent husband at least four sexual relations a week -. With this hectic pace of life, the paparazzi Affleck has been caught sleeping at various times in his latest escapades with the singer, so many American media have not hesitated to emphasize his obvious exhaustion.

Ben Affleck, sleeping on a boat in Paris, where he traveled with Jennifer Lopez.

But Ben Affleck’s need to find moments of rest could also respond to a health problem he suffers from. the actor suffers chronic migraineso he faces very annoying episodes that prevent him from carrying out his day-to-day activities normally.

In fact, the first requirement of doctors for patients who have been diagnosed with this disease is that take care of your sleeping hours and that they always follow a healthy and uninterrupted rest routine. Something that the actor would not be doing in these months of continuous activity.

There are several occasions in which Affleck’s inability to face severe periods of work due to his migraine has transcended. As soon as the stress comes into play, together with lack of sleep, this disease appears strongly among those who suffer from it frequently.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married twice this summer.

This is what happened to the actor in May 2006, when he had to stop filming his first film as a director, Gone, Baby, Gone, due to a migraine attack that prevented him from continuing. In fact, some time later in an interview on The Early ShowAffleck revealed his medical diagnosis and attributed it to the fact that he had been working harder than usual for a few months, sleeping very little and under a lot of stress.

He was also forced not to show up for several film recording days. runner, runner in 2012 for his uncomfortable migraine. Something that was repeated while shooting Batman.

It can be said that Ben’s absence from his job when he suffers from migraine episodes is totally justified, because they completely incapacitate people who require his concentration and intellect to carry out their professional work. When a patient faces a condition like this, the first thing he has to do is rest in a quiet, dark room. It is recommended to place a cold cloth on the forehead and hydrate a lot by drinking water. The most important thing is to try to sleep.

Doctors also advise avoiding tobacco, coffee and alcoholic beverages in people who have been diagnosed with migraine. This condition is characterized by producing a large pain usually on one or both sides of the head, that feels like it throbs or throbs. It also manifests itself with sensitivity to light, sound and, sometimes, smells and touch. And in the most severe cases it even produces nausea and vomiting.

