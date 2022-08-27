Ben Affleck: They are all the children of the actor who recently married Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They have established themselves as the most mediatic couple of the moment. In mid-July, the celebrities celebrated a private wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada and just last weekend they got married for the second time in a luxurious 35-hectare estate that the actor has in the state of Georgia, in the southeastern United States.

In both marriage bonds were present the five children of the starsthat is, the twins who Jennifer Lopez procreated with the singer Mark Anthony and the three stems that Ben Affleck had with the actress Jennifer Garner.

Their wedding in Las Vegas was on July 16, 2022 (Photo: On the JLo)

They are all the children of Ben Affleck

The 53-year-old singer-actress and the 50-year-old actor met during the filming of the movie A dangerous relationship (Gigli), released in 2003, when they announced that they were getting married. However, that same year the wedding was postponed and in 2004 their relationship came to an end.

Both continued with their lives separately. While JLo got married with Mark Anthony and they had two children: Emme Maribel and Maximilian Davidtwins born in February 2008; Affleck got married with Jennifer Garner and they had three children: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel.

Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, the children of Ben Affleck

violet anne born December 1, 2005; currently has 16 years. Seraphina Rose Elisabeth was born on January 6, 2009 and currently has 13 years. Lastly is the small y Samuelwho was born on February 27, 2012 and currently has 10 years.

Despite the fact that their parents are such famous public figures in the United States and in the world, little is known about the lives of the little ones. The truth is violet and his mother Jennifer Garner are like two drops of water and He is studying high school. Anne is an avid reader.

As to Seraphina Rose Elisabeththe little girl has rarely been seen in public and as she has grown, the resemblance to her father, Ben Affleckis becoming more and more noticeable.

To end, Samuel he enjoys spending time with his father and also with Jennifer Lopez. At the end of last June, the little boy was involved in an accident aboard a Lamborghini, as the minor took the wheel under the care of his father and hit a BMW parked right behind him. The situation did not escalate.

