Ben Affleck takes Jennifer Lopez by the butt inside a luxury store in Milan and the paparazzi caught them

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are happily married and they don’t stop living their honeymoon in front of everyone. Ben even gets touchy-feely with JLo when he’s close to her, taking her in the ass inside a fancy store.

The paparazzi who have been following the couple since they contracted their second marriage recently went after the “Bennifers” to Italy, for this reason they described their presence in the store as follows: “Jennifer López and her husband Ben Affleck They were seen shopping in Milan. A large crowd was waiting for them outside the store. Brunello Cucinelli to see the newlyweds on their second honeymoon.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went shopping. / Photo by Grosby Group

The mediatic couple celebrated their marriage union in style weeks ago, at the estate that the actor has in the state of Georgia, according to the Showbiz site. The wedding was on a Sunday, and after the bride and groom and their guests recovered strength with a good barbecue, the couple returned home separately: the interpreter left with his offspring in the private jet in which his friend was also Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso. The Bronx diva, for her part, accompanied them all to the airport, but did not join that trip.

As a result, the gossip of the entertainment world began to speculate that Jennifer and Ben had ruled out the option of embarking on a new vacation. Nothing is further from reality, since now the two lovers have been captured by the paparazzi in the vicinity of Lake Como, where, by the way, George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin They have their summer residence. The newlyweds appear in these photos aboard a speedboat, gesticulating animatedly and even sharing a tender kiss.

