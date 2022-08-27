Ben Affleck and his ‘flirty’ caresses Jennifer Lopez on their honeymoon

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They are, perhaps, the most in love couple on the face of the earth. The couple recognized as ‘Bennifer’ went to Italy in spite of their second wedding, this one held in Georgia. The singer and actor have been to the town of Menaggio, Lake Como and Milan, where Ben was caught giving his beautiful wife a flirtatious caress.

The interpreter of “If you had my Love” and the protagonist of “Deep Water” held hands and exchanged several kisses of love and, in addition, Ben did not miss the opportunity to pamper JLo’s body, who in a second he wanted to realize that there were no witnesses around him.

The actor was not sorry that everyone knew what his favorite area of ​​​​his wife’s body is, regardless of the looks of the paparazzi and all the curious people around him.

However, this gesture Ben Affleck it is common in him, because in the video of the song “Jenny from the Block” he is seen caressing the derriere of the famous actress.

This scene of lovers took place in the Brunello Cucinelli store, and upon leaving, dozens of fans were waiting to take photos of their favorite celebrities. Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopezfor their part, received the signs of affection with a smile.